New leak spills the beans on upcoming RTX 5050 gaming laptops

If you're wondering why this is being done, well, it simplifies the buying process, as there's only one option to choose from. However, it also means less flexibility for users who might want a higher-end or more affordable variant.Eight gigs of memory for games and graphics-heavy programs is not "a lot" by any means, but it's a nice figure that will get you started. Just keep in mind that if you're into heavy gaming, this won't do the trick – but if you're into gaming, you already know that perfectly well.The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 is the next one that's expected to pack the RTX 5050. Lenovo has stated that the total power available for the whole system is 135W. Out of that, the processor (CPU) can use up to 70W when working at full speed. That leaves about 65W for the graphics card (GPU), which gives us an idea of how powerful it can be.This 65W value is known as TDP, or thermal design power – it basically tells us how much heat the component produces and how much power it draws under heavy use. What's not clear yet is whether this version of the RTX 5050 is the full-performance version, sometimes called "Max-P", which uses more power and runs faster, or a more power-efficient version with lower performance.