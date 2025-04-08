New leak spills the beans on upcoming RTX 5050 gaming laptops
While Nvidia's desktop variant of the RTX 5050 graphics card remains enigmatic for the moment, the laptop variant of the GPU is getting all the attention.
There are digital traces that lead to the conclusion that no less than two laptops are featuring the expected entry-level Nvidia RTX 5050.
The official announcement of the RTX 5050 should've been held in a few weeks' time later in April (alongside the desktop variants), but the VideoCardz team managed to confirm that several laptop makers have all but confirmed their first laptops with the GPU.
This means that the manufacturer offers just one version or configuration of that particular model. SKU stands for Stock Keeping Unit, which is a unique identifier used to track a specific product and its features. In this case, having only one SKU implies there are no alternate versions of the card with different specifications – such as more memory, different clock speeds, or cooling solutions.
If you're wondering why this is being done, well, it simplifies the buying process, as there's only one option to choose from. However, it also means less flexibility for users who might want a higher-end or more affordable variant.
Eight gigs of memory for games and graphics-heavy programs is not "a lot" by any means, but it's a nice figure that will get you started. Just keep in mind that if you're into heavy gaming, this won't do the trick – but if you're into gaming, you already know that perfectly well.
This 65W value is known as TDP, or thermal design power – it basically tells us how much heat the component produces and how much power it draws under heavy use. What's not clear yet is whether this version of the RTX 5050 is the full-performance version, sometimes called "Max-P", which uses more power and runs faster, or a more power-efficient version with lower performance.
The LG Gram Pro (projected for Q2 of 2025), for example, is expected to launch with the RTX 5050 with 8 GB of memory, but it will be only one SKU.
Image credit – Nvidia
The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 is the next one that's expected to pack the RTX 5050. Lenovo has stated that the total power available for the whole system is 135W. Out of that, the processor (CPU) can use up to 70W when working at full speed. That leaves about 65W for the graphics card (GPU), which gives us an idea of how powerful it can be.
