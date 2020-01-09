Samsung

Remember the nude celebrity pics iCloud hack? Samsung's Galaxies suffer the same fate

Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Jan 09, 2020, 6:24 AM
Remember the nude celebrity pics iCloud hack? Samsung's Galaxies suffer the same fate
A few years ago, major and minor celebrities with less than perfect iPhone and iCloud password-protecting skills, were victims of an extortion racket that demanded ransom for potentially embarrassing pictures lifted from their phones or cloud storage accounts.

A lot of the photos were released anyway, making it the biggest nude celebrity scandal since the invention of the printing press, and reminding everyone that their valiant escapades in the bedroom are never safe from determined eyes, so you'd better not document them in the first place.

Apparently, Samsung's cloud servers that backup its Galaxy phones are now going through the same phase, at least in the home turf of Korea. Hackers have obtained access to contact lists, pictures, videos, and even messages from many a Galaxy-toting celebrity there, says local scene site Dispatch.

They have started demanding payouts ranging from 50 million won (or ~$43,000) to the whopping billion (~$860,000), depending on the celebrity status of the victim. Some are choosing to pay for a piece of mind, others like famed local actor Zhu Zhenmo had their private chats with other celebrities already leaked out. 

After the iCloud hacking scandal, the moral of the story is to hide or encrypt everything sensitive on your phone, Samsung KNOX or not, especially if you are in the person-of-interest camp, if you don't want it making its way out of it at some point. Sorry, no nude pictures this time, but here's a nice inforgraphic how the Samsung Galaxy hack happened, in Korean.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

3 Comments

ShadowSnypa786
Reply

1. ShadowSnypa786

Posts: 650; Member since: Jan 06, 2017

SD Cards FTW This is why SD Cards are important plus its cheaper to update to a higher capacity without having to pay for a monthly fee.

posted on 49 min ago

Gryffin
Reply

2. Gryffin

Posts: 89; Member since: Dec 19, 2018

Pics or it didn't Happen.

posted on 34 min ago

yutrivalti
Reply

3. yutrivalti

Posts: 3; Member since: 9 min ago

my buddy's friend makes $96 hourly on the internet. She has been with out artwork for five months however final month her charge emerge as $12747 really on foot on the internet for some hours. study greater on this net internet site..... HERE ☛ http://online-3.com

posted on 6 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

sprint-virgin-mobile-shutdown-t-mobile-merger
Sprint is shutting Virgin Mobile down in anticipation of T-Mobile merger
samsung-clamshell-specs-moto-razr-price-fold-2-release
Samsung's bendy clamshell to be half the RAZR price, but it won't be the high-end Fold 2
best-offline-rpgs-iphone-android-2020
Best offline RPGs for iPhone and Android to play in 2020
apple-iphone-9-leaked-renders
Apple's iPhone 9 leaks in all its iPhone 8-inspired glory
sony-xperia-5-plus-design-renders-leak
Sony's next Xperia flagship has leaked and it looks beautiful
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-120hz-display
The Samsung Galaxy S20 series will reportedly feature 120Hz displays
oneplus-8-lite-dummy-reveals-triple-camera-setup
Photo claims to show OnePlus 8 Lite dummy with three rear cameras
leaked-samsung-promo-reveals-february-11-unpacked-event
Leaked Samsung promo reveals when the Galaxy 20 line and the Galaxy Fold 2 could be unveiled

Popular stories

analysts-say-t-mobile-merger-will-be-approved-by-judge
Judge will approve T-Mobile-Sprint merger say some Wall Street analysts
analyst-predicts-states-will-block-t-mobile-sprint-merger
Hidden message from investors: T-Mobile will not close on its current merger deal with Sprint
sprint-virgin-mobile-shutdown-t-mobile-merger
Sprint is shutting Virgin Mobile down in anticipation of T-Mobile merger
apple-iphone-9-leaked-renders
Apple's iPhone 9 leaks in all its iPhone 8-inspired glory
sony-xperia-5-plus-design-renders-leak
Sony's next Xperia flagship has leaked and it looks beautiful
tim-cook-paid-125-million-dollars-last-year
Now this is the real Apple Pay!
january-update-sent-to-pixel-models
Check out which Pixel bugs Google killed with the January update
samsung-clamshell-specs-moto-razr-price-fold-2-release
Samsung's bendy clamshell to be half the RAZR price, but it won't be the high-end Fold 2

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless