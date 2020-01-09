Remember the nude celebrity pics iCloud hack? Samsung's Galaxies suffer the same fate
A lot of the photos were released anyway, making it the biggest nude celebrity scandal since the invention of the printing press, and reminding everyone that their valiant escapades in the bedroom are never safe from determined eyes, so you'd better not document them in the first place.
They have started demanding payouts ranging from 50 million won (or ~$43,000) to the whopping billion (~$860,000), depending on the celebrity status of the victim. Some are choosing to pay for a piece of mind, others like famed local actor Zhu Zhenmo had their private chats with other celebrities already leaked out.
After the iCloud hacking scandal, the moral of the story is to hide or encrypt everything sensitive on your phone, Samsung KNOX or not, especially if you are in the person-of-interest camp, if you don't want it making its way out of it at some point. Sorry, no nude pictures this time, but here's a nice inforgraphic how the Samsung Galaxy hack happened, in Korean.
