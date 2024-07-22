Beats Studio Pro with a 51% discount on Amazon!
PhoneArena special offer at Samsung
Last days to pre-order your Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 and take advantage of up to $1,400 of savings.
Jul 25, Thu, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Nubia starts teasing the camera-centric Z60S Pro, key specs leaked

By
0comments
Nubia starts teasing the camera-centric Z60S Pro, key specs leaked
The ZTE-owned Nubia is expected to introduce its new camera-oriented flagship, the Z60S Pro, on July 23. The device will be unveiled together with another very powerful smartphone, the Nubia Z60 Leading Version, but they will only be available for purchase in China initially.

If you’re keen on finding out more about the Z60S Pro before tomorrow’s announcement, you’ll be happy to know that Nubia has already started to tease the phone and a few reliable tipsters leaked the phone’s key specs (via PlayfulDroid).

With the design of the phone fully revealed, we now know the Z60S Pro will be available in at least three colors: black, turquoise, and white. Apparently, the Z60S Pro will feature glass back and metal middle frame, as seen in the image above.

When it comes to hardware, tipster Digital Chat Station claims Nubia’s upcoming high-end camera phone will feature a large OLED display with 1.5K resolution.

Additionally, Nubia Z60S Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a chipset that was announced in late 2022. That’s a bit strange considering that the previous model, Nubia Z50S Pro, is equipped with a slightly more powerful (and newer) Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 processor.

Nubia starts teasing the camera-centric Z60S Pro, key specs leaked


As far as the camera goes, the Z60S Pro will pack a 50-megapixel main camera featuring Sony’s IMX906 sensor (1/1.56-inch, f/1.59 aperture, 35mm focal length, OIS).

The two other sensors that are part of the phone’s camera configuration haven’t been confirmed yet, but they might be the same as Z50S Pro’s: 50MP ultra-wide (OmniVision OV50D40, 13mm focal length, autofocus, macro,) and 8MP telephoto (Hynix HI847 sensor, 80mm, OIS).

Other specs confirmed by Nubia include a 5,100 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support, as well as two-way satellite communication. That’s all we know so far about the Z60S Pro, but we’ll learn more tomorrow when Nubia is expected to take the wraps off its new top-tier phone.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy

Latest News

The super-loud JBL Xtreme 3 is once again $150 off at Walmart
The super-loud JBL Xtreme 3 is once again $150 off at Walmart
Hands-on photos of Pixel 9 Pro XL reveal new cutting-edge modem and 16GB of RAM
Hands-on photos of Pixel 9 Pro XL reveal new cutting-edge modem and 16GB of RAM
How to customize your Home Screen icons with the iOS 18 beta installed
How to customize your Home Screen icons with the iOS 18 beta installed
Upcoming MediaTek non-flagship Dimensity chip beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in benchmark test
Upcoming MediaTek non-flagship Dimensity chip beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in benchmark test
In the U.S., Samsung will no longer preload the Samsung Messages app on Galaxy devices
In the U.S., Samsung will no longer preload the Samsung Messages app on Galaxy devices
Carl Pei’s "game-changing" CMF Phone 1 is full of red flags (and designed to sell accessories)
Carl Pei’s "game-changing" CMF Phone 1 is full of red flags (and designed to sell accessories)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless