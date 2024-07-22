Nubia starts teasing the camera-centric Z60S Pro, key specs leaked
Up Next:
The ZTE-owned Nubia is expected to introduce its new camera-oriented flagship, the Z60S Pro, on July 23. The device will be unveiled together with another very powerful smartphone, the Nubia Z60 Leading Version, but they will only be available for purchase in China initially.
If you’re keen on finding out more about the Z60S Pro before tomorrow’s announcement, you’ll be happy to know that Nubia has already started to tease the phone and a few reliable tipsters leaked the phone’s key specs (via PlayfulDroid).
When it comes to hardware, tipster Digital Chat Station claims Nubia’s upcoming high-end camera phone will feature a large OLED display with 1.5K resolution.
As far as the camera goes, the Z60S Pro will pack a 50-megapixel main camera featuring Sony’s IMX906 sensor (1/1.56-inch, f/1.59 aperture, 35mm focal length, OIS).
The two other sensors that are part of the phone’s camera configuration haven’t been confirmed yet, but they might be the same as Z50S Pro’s: 50MP ultra-wide (OmniVision OV50D40, 13mm focal length, autofocus, macro,) and 8MP telephoto (Hynix HI847 sensor, 80mm, OIS).
Other specs confirmed by Nubia include a 5,100 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support, as well as two-way satellite communication. That’s all we know so far about the Z60S Pro, but we’ll learn more tomorrow when Nubia is expected to take the wraps off its new top-tier phone.
If you’re keen on finding out more about the Z60S Pro before tomorrow’s announcement, you’ll be happy to know that Nubia has already started to tease the phone and a few reliable tipsters leaked the phone’s key specs (via PlayfulDroid).
With the design of the phone fully revealed, we now know the Z60S Pro will be available in at least three colors: black, turquoise, and white. Apparently, the Z60S Pro will feature glass back and metal middle frame, as seen in the image above.
When it comes to hardware, tipster Digital Chat Station claims Nubia’s upcoming high-end camera phone will feature a large OLED display with 1.5K resolution.
Additionally, Nubia Z60S Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a chipset that was announced in late 2022. That’s a bit strange considering that the previous model, Nubia Z50S Pro, is equipped with a slightly more powerful (and newer) Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 processor.
As far as the camera goes, the Z60S Pro will pack a 50-megapixel main camera featuring Sony’s IMX906 sensor (1/1.56-inch, f/1.59 aperture, 35mm focal length, OIS).
The two other sensors that are part of the phone’s camera configuration haven’t been confirmed yet, but they might be the same as Z50S Pro’s: 50MP ultra-wide (OmniVision OV50D40, 13mm focal length, autofocus, macro,) and 8MP telephoto (Hynix HI847 sensor, 80mm, OIS).
Other specs confirmed by Nubia include a 5,100 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support, as well as two-way satellite communication. That’s all we know so far about the Z60S Pro, but we’ll learn more tomorrow when Nubia is expected to take the wraps off its new top-tier phone.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: