Nubia’s camera-centric Z60 Ultra Photographic Edition launches globally
One of the most interesting camera phones launched on the market in recent years, the Z60 Ultra, is getting a global release. The vanilla model was launched in China at the end of last year, while the Photographic Edition was debuted in the same country back in March.
This week nubia announced that the Z60 Ultra Photographic Edition is finally available globally, so if you’re looking for a very powerful camera phone, which is also a flagship, this could be a great choice.
Obviously, the selling point of the Z60 Ultra is the triple camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel main camera that features a 35mm Sony IMX800 sensor with f/1.59 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera (18mm focal length, f1/8 aperture, OIS), and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera (85mm focal length, OIS). In addition, the phone features a 12-megapixel selfie snapper in the front.
Another highlight of the phone is the stunning 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. To top it all off, nubia included a very generous 6,000 mAh battery inside, as well as IP68 rating for water and dust protection.
As far as price goes, depending on where you’re hailing from, nubia Z60 Ultra Photographic Edition might cost you more or less. For instance, the European store lists the phone at €900, while customers in the US can pick this one up for just $780.
Even with the price difference, the nubia Z60 Ultra Photographic Edition feels like a steal compared with similar flagships from bigger brands, but that’s for each and every one to decide.
Design-wise, the vanilla and Photographic Edition models are slightly different, as the latter adopts the original vintage camera design and unique leather-textured glass.
Besides the state-of-the-art camera, nubia’s flagship packs a powerful processor, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The chipset is paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage, which is also the only memory combination available.
