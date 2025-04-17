Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Nothing is back on the market with a pair of very cheap earbuds

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Accessories Nothing
Nothing CMF Buds 2
Nothing sub-brand, CMF, has just released one of the products it’s been teasing for a few days, the Buds 2. As the name suggests, these are a pair of entry-level earbuds that are meant to offer customers an even cheaper alternative to the company’s CMF Buds 2 Pro.

But don’t think that you’ll be saving too much by going for the new Buds 2 instead of the Pro version, because these are only $10 cheaper. Starting today, Nothing fans can pick up the Buds 2 for just $59. The new earbuds are available in three color options: Dark Grey, Light Green, and Orange.

Keep in mind that Nothing won’t be shipping the CMF Buds 2 until April 22 at the earliest, but that probably depends on region too. If you’re living in the United States, you’d probably be better off picking up the Pro version of the earbuds because they’re currently discounted at just about every retailer in the country, which means they’re cheaper than the newly introduced CMF Buds 2.

Speaking of the new earbuds, they feature support for Spatial Audio Effect, which should translate in more immersive sound. Also, they feature an 11mm PMI Driver with Dirac Opteo and 48 db Hybrid ANC with Environmental Adaptive technology. Nothing also included 6 HD mics with Clear Voice Technology 3.0 and dual connection support.

Nothing is back on the market with a pair of very cheap earbuds
Nothing's new CMF Buds 2 in orange | Image credit: Nothing

As far as the battery goes, Nothing claims the CMF Buds 2 should provide users up to 13.5 hours of non-stop music on a single charge or up to 55 hours of total playback time with the charging case. According to Nothing, a quick 10-minute top-up will get users around 7.5 hours of playback, so that’s another decent perk of owning a pair of CMF Buds 2.

And in case you’re wondering, the CMF Buds 2 are IP55 certified for dust, sweat, and water resistance, so whether you’re working out or just caught in the rain, you won’t have to take them out.

Also, Nothing announced the CMF Buds 2 feature ChatGPT integration allowing for smarter voice interactions. Last but not least, thanks to the Nothing X app, Buds 2 users will be able to adjust EQ, Ultra Bass, and ANC settings, as well as enable Low Lag Mode for gaming.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
So much for free? T-Mobile's damage control backfires spectacularly
So much for free? T-Mobile's damage control backfires spectacularly
Sorry, Los Angeles: AT&T outage will last two months
Sorry, Los Angeles: AT&T outage will last two months
T-Mobile may have to dial back satellite ambitions and ask customers to settle for basics
T-Mobile may have to dial back satellite ambitions and ask customers to settle for basics

Latest News

Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless