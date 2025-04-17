Nothing is back on the market with a pair of very cheap earbuds
Nothing sub-brand, CMF, has just released one of the products it’s been teasing for a few days, the Buds 2. As the name suggests, these are a pair of entry-level earbuds that are meant to offer customers an even cheaper alternative to the company’s CMF Buds 2 Pro.
But don’t think that you’ll be saving too much by going for the new Buds 2 instead of the Pro version, because these are only $10 cheaper. Starting today, Nothing fans can pick up the Buds 2 for just $59. The new earbuds are available in three color options: Dark Grey, Light Green, and Orange.
Speaking of the new earbuds, they feature support for Spatial Audio Effect, which should translate in more immersive sound. Also, they feature an 11mm PMI Driver with Dirac Opteo and 48 db Hybrid ANC with Environmental Adaptive technology. Nothing also included 6 HD mics with Clear Voice Technology 3.0 and dual connection support.
As far as the battery goes, Nothing claims the CMF Buds 2 should provide users up to 13.5 hours of non-stop music on a single charge or up to 55 hours of total playback time with the charging case. According to Nothing, a quick 10-minute top-up will get users around 7.5 hours of playback, so that’s another decent perk of owning a pair of CMF Buds 2.
Also, Nothing announced the CMF Buds 2 feature ChatGPT integration allowing for smarter voice interactions. Last but not least, thanks to the Nothing X app, Buds 2 users will be able to adjust EQ, Ultra Bass, and ANC settings, as well as enable Low Lag Mode for gaming.
Keep in mind that Nothing won’t be shipping the CMF Buds 2 until April 22 at the earliest, but that probably depends on region too. If you’re living in the United States, you’d probably be better off picking up the Pro version of the earbuds because they’re currently discounted at just about every retailer in the country, which means they’re cheaper than the newly introduced CMF Buds 2.
Nothing's new CMF Buds 2 in orange | Image credit: Nothing
And in case you’re wondering, the CMF Buds 2 are IP55 certified for dust, sweat, and water resistance, so whether you’re working out or just caught in the rain, you won’t have to take them out.
