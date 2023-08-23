More camera improvements are coming to Nothing Phone (2)
Nothing Phone (2) received many updates since its market release, including a pretty comprehensive camera update that was rolled out early this month. Nothing OS 2.0.2 added several new features requested by Nothing Phone (2) users, as well as numerous improvements to both rear and front cameras.
After listening to the most recent feedback, Nothing has decided to push out yet another update that even more camera improvements. Although there aren’t any new features included in the latest Nothing OS 2.0.2a update, some of the improvements are really impressive. Here is the complete list of changes:
This is just a small update that the company was able to push before its first-ever smartphone gets the long-awaited Nothing OS 2.0. The evolution of Nothing’s proprietary software based on Android OS has been launched along with Nothing Phone (2), but the company promised that Nothing Phone (1) will receive the new UI experience as an upgrade in the not-so-distant future.
- Improved clarity of faces in indoor environments
- Optimized highlight levels in low light environments
- Added an UI element to show when HDR is active
- Optimized highlight exposure when shooting in HDR
- Reduced dull tones when shooting in HDR
- Resolved halo effect issue in Portrait Mode when shooting in HDR
Earlier today, Nothing confirmed that the promised software update will be rolled out to Nothing Phone (1) devices starting next week, so expect new information to drop very soon.
