Nothing Phone (2a) Plus now available for purchase in Europe
Nothing Phone (2a) Plus | Image credit: PhoneArenaNothing is bringing its mid-range smartphone, the Phone (2a) Plus, to Europe after the device’s initial release in other markets. The announcement made at IFA 2024 last week included clear information about the availability and pricing of the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus.
After kicking off pre-orders on September 6, Nothing should start selling the Phone (2a) Plus in Europe today. Customers can choose either one of the two colors available: Black and Grey.
Unfortunately, Nothing is only bringing the 12/256GB model in Europe, at least at this time. The Chinese handset maker launched a cheaper 8/256GB model too, but that’s only available in countries outside of Europe.
As far as the price goes, Nothing Phone (2a) Plus is available for purchase for around €450, depending on the country. Customers in the UK can pick this one up for £400, which is a pretty decent price for a premium mid-range smartphone.
Introduced back in July, Nothing’s Phone (2a) Plus is one of the not so many handsets powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7350 Pro chipset. As mentioned earlier, the phone packs 8/256GB or 12/256GB, depending on the model.
Another selling point of the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus is the stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display with HDR10+ support, 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
The phone comes with a dual camera (50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide), as well as a secondary 50-megapixel camera in the front for selfies. Nothing Phone (2a) Plus is powered by a large 5,000 mAh battery with 50W wired charging support.
Other highlights of the phone include in-display fingerprint sensor, dual SIM support, IP54 certification (splash, water and dust resistant), stereo speakers, and Always-on display.
Nothing Phone (2a) Plus runs on Android 14 with Nothing OS 2.6 on top, but the phone will receive 3 major OS updates, so this feels like a great deal for those who want to avoid changing phones that often.
