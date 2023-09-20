The incredible Nothing Phone (1) with 12GB of RAM can be yours for £150 OFF its price on Amazon UK
The Nothing Phone (1) may be a first-gen device, but it's among the best mid-rangers you can get. And now, those based in the UK have another chance to grab one for less.
Amazon UK is currently selling the 256GB version with 12GB of RAM, the Nothing Phone (1), with an awesome 30% discount, which will translate into savings of £150 if you act fast and take advantage of this deal. In case you want to save more and don't need 12GB of RAM, you can opt for the 256GB variant with 8GB of RAM, which is also on sale at the moment and can be yours for £128 less.
The Nothing Phone (1) is a reliable mid-ranger with solid performance. The Snapdragon 778G+ chipset on board should be able to deal with daily tasks like browsing the web and streaming videos without any issues.
Furthermore, the Nothing Phone (1) takes beautiful photos and can capture videos in up to 4K at 30fps with its 50 MP main camera and in up to 1080p at 30fps with its 16 MP selfie snapper. Oh, and there is also a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with 1080 x 2400p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes the phone feel even snappier.
The Nothing Phone (1) is one awesome mid-ranger, which happens to be heavily discounted at the moment. So, go and snatch one at a discounted price before it's too late!
In terms of battery life, the Nothing Phone (1) sports a 4500 mAh power cell, which can get you through the day without the need to charge. Additionally, the phone comes with 33W wired charging, which can fully charge the battery in around 70 minutes.
