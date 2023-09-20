Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
Save $100 on the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro now!
Pre-order all models at Walmart with an AT&T or a Verizon plan.

The incredible Nothing Phone (1) with 12GB of RAM can be yours for £150 OFF its price on Amazon UK

Deals Nothing
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The incredible Nothing Phone (1) with 12GB of RAM can be yours for £150 OFF its price on Amazon UK
The Nothing Phone (1) may be a first-gen device, but it's among the best mid-rangers you can get. And now, those based in the UK have another chance to grab one for less.

Amazon UK is currently selling the 256GB version with 12GB of RAM, the Nothing Phone (1), with an awesome 30% discount, which will translate into savings of £150 if you act fast and take advantage of this deal. In case you want to save more and don't need 12GB of RAM, you can opt for the 256GB variant with 8GB of RAM, which is also on sale at the moment and can be yours for £128 less.

Nothing Phone (1) 12GB RAM, 256GB, Black: Now £150 OFF on Amazon UK!

Grab the 256GB version with 12GB of RAM of the Nothing Phone (1) in Black from Amazon UK and save £150. The phone has good performance, and it's a real bargain.
£150 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

Nothing Phone (1) 8GB RAM, 256GB: Now £128 OFF on Amazon UK!

Grab the 256GB version with 8GB of RAM of the Nothing Phone (1) in Black from Amazon UK and save £128. The phone has good performance, and it's a real bargain.
£128 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon


The Nothing Phone (1) is a reliable mid-ranger with solid performance. The Snapdragon 778G+ chipset on board should be able to deal with daily tasks like browsing the web and streaming videos without any issues.

Furthermore, the Nothing Phone (1) takes beautiful photos and can capture videos in up to 4K at 30fps with its 50 MP main camera and in up to 1080p at 30fps with its 16 MP selfie snapper. Oh, and there is also a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with 1080 x 2400p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes the phone feel even snappier.

In terms of battery life, the Nothing Phone (1) sports a 4500 mAh power cell, which can get you through the day without the need to charge. Additionally, the phone comes with 33W wired charging, which can fully charge the battery in around 70 minutes.

The Nothing Phone (1) is one awesome mid-ranger, which happens to be heavily discounted at the moment. So, go and snatch one at a discounted price before it's too late!
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Amazon announces dates for its Prime Day event in October
Amazon announces dates for its Prime Day event in October
YouTube Music now suggests you “Cry”, one of five new mood filters
YouTube Music now suggests you “Cry”, one of five new mood filters
This might be your very last chance to get Google's excellent Pixel 6a at an unbeatable price
This might be your very last chance to get Google's excellent Pixel 6a at an unbeatable price
Google Voice extends spam protection to SMS messages on Android and iOS
Google Voice extends spam protection to SMS messages on Android and iOS
Best Buy is slashing the price of Apple's brand spanking new AirPods Pro 2 while still on pre-order
Best Buy is slashing the price of Apple's brand spanking new AirPods Pro 2 while still on pre-order
Amazon UK throws a limited-time deal on the affordable Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
Amazon UK throws a limited-time deal on the affordable Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless