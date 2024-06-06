Nothing Phone (2a) update introduces new features, some bug fixes

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

By
Nothing’s most recent mid-range smartphone, the Phone (2a), is getting another update that promises to improve various aspects of the device, as well as fix many of the issues reported by users.

Nothing OS 2.5.6 has been deployed over the weekend, which means a large majority of Nothing Phone (2a) units should have already received it. In case you don’t know what’s this all about, here are the most important changes included in the update:

New features
  • Added “Hide Navigation Bar” feature for more immersive user experience. You can find this feature via “Settings > System > Gestures > Navigation mode > Gesture navigation settings > Hide navigation bar”.
  • Long-pressing a widget now brings up more options, making it more consistent with other home screen operations.
  • Added an option to allow or disable vibrations for other calls and notifications during a call.

Improvements
Optimized camera auto HDR detection logic.

Bug fixes
  • Fixed certain compatibility issues with Android Auto.
  • Fixed the issue where the screen does not automatically turn on after using the Power Button to turn it off during an incoming call.
  • Fixed some issues with the ChatGPT widget.
  • Fixed the issue where the notification panel narrows when receiving certain notifications.
  • Optimized the overall stability of the system.

Besides the changes above, Nothing OS 2.5.6 also adds the May 2024 security patch, which is the latest released by Google. According to the changelog, this update weighs in at 115MB, so it’s not as big as the number of changes might make you believe.
Cosmin Vasile
