Nothing OS 2.5 Beta 1 lands on Phone (1), bringing Android 14 goodies and customization tweaks





One of the key highlights of Nothing OS 2.5 is the revamped customization options. Users can now access a combined Home Screen and Lock Screen customization page, offering a comprehensive view of all available wallpaper and theme options.





A new "Atmosphere" wallpaper effect breathes life into your background photos, transforming them into dynamic visuals that react to your phone's movements. For those who prefer a minimalist look, solid color wallpapers are now available, and a monochrome color theme adds a touch of elegance.





Additionally, Nothing OS 2.5 introduces a customizable double-press power button gesture, allowing you to quickly access your favorite feature with a simple tap. Lock Screen shortcuts have also been expanded, offering convenient one-tap access to Do Not Disturb, Mute, QR code scanner, and video camera. And for those who love screenshots, a new three-finger swipe gesture makes capturing the screen easier than ever. A dedicated screenshot editor and menu further enhance the experience, providing advanced editing tools and quick deletion options.









Nothing OS 2.5 goes beyond aesthetics, offering a range of under-the-hood improvements. A new Glyph animation greets you when using NFC, and the Flip to Glyph experience has been optimized for smoother transitions. The Weather app has been refreshed, with improved notification of weather alerts. Even small details like the back gesture arrow and volume control interface have been redesigned for a more consistent and user-friendly experience.



There is also a new Pedometer Widget, which displays your progress directly on your home screen. Music lovers will appreciate the Media Player Widget, while the Screen Time Widget helps you monitor and manage your digital habits. Remember, to use these widgets, you'll need to update your Nothing Launcher and Nothing Widgets apps to the latest versions.





If you're a Phone (1) user eager to experience Nothing OS 2.5 and Android 14, note that the update process is not as straightforward as when done over-the-air (OTA). To update, you will first need to make sure you have the latest version of Nothing OS and then download and install the Beta APK that can be accessed from the Nothing Community site. Once installed, you will then need to head over to Settings > System, and select "Update to Beta version," then "Check for new version" and follow the on-screen instructions.




