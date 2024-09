Nothing invites tech enthusiasts to apply as Community Insiders for early product reviews

Who should apply?

Data privacy and transparency Participation in the Community Insider Program requires providing some personal data. Nothing is committed to protecting user privacy, and all data handling practices adhere to the company's



This initiative reflects Nothing's hopes of building a strong community and fostering collaboration with its most passionate supporters. By providing early access to products and encouraging authentic feedback, Nothing aims to create a more transparent and engaging product development process.



The post on the Nothing Community states that the "Community Insider Program" is open to individuals who are genuinely enthusiastic about the Nothing brand and its product lineup. Additionally, applicants should be willing to craft engaging reviews incorporating various media formats.To ensure the integrity of the program, participants must be over 18 years old, willing to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), and committed to maintaining strict confidentiality regarding pre-release products. Adherence to embargo dates and deadlines is also crucial.The Community Insider Program is designed to be an ongoing initiative. Nothing plans to select different applicants at different times based on upcoming product releases and individual skill sets. It's important to note that participation in one review cycle doesn't guarantee future involvement.Interested creators are encouraged to submit their applications before 10am BST (5am EST) on Friday, September 6th, 2024. Even if you miss this round, keep an eye out for future opportunities, as Nothing may reopen applications in the future.