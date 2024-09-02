Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Nothing invites tech enthusiasts to apply as Community Insiders for early product reviews

Nothing
Image of manufacturing machinery blurred in background with the words "Nothing Community" in the foreground
Nothing, a rising star in the tech world, is inviting passionate creators to join its exclusive Community Insider Program. This program offers a golden opportunity for tech enthusiasts to gain early access to upcoming Nothing products and share their experiences with the world.

Participants will receive new products before their official launch and create comprehensive reviews featuring writing, photography, or videography. These reviews will be shared on Nothing's online community and social media platforms, offering valuable insights to potential customers and helping shape the narrative around new product releases.

Who should apply?

The post on the Nothing Community states that the "Community Insider Program" is open to individuals who are genuinely enthusiastic about the Nothing brand and its product lineup. Additionally, applicants should be willing to craft engaging reviews incorporating various media formats.

To ensure the integrity of the program, participants must be over 18 years old, willing to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), and committed to maintaining strict confidentiality regarding pre-release products. Adherence to embargo dates and deadlines is also crucial.


An ongoing opportunity

The Community Insider Program is designed to be an ongoing initiative. Nothing plans to select different applicants at different times based on upcoming product releases and individual skill sets. It's important to note that participation in one review cycle doesn't guarantee future involvement.

Interested creators are encouraged to submit their applications before 10am BST (5am EST) on Friday, September 6th, 2024. Even if you miss this round, keep an eye out for future opportunities, as Nothing may reopen applications in the future.

Data privacy and transparency

Participation in the Community Insider Program requires providing some personal data. Nothing is committed to protecting user privacy, and all data handling practices adhere to the company's privacy policy, which all applicants are encouraged to read.

This initiative reflects Nothing's hopes of building a strong community and fostering collaboration with its most passionate supporters. By providing early access to products and encouraging authentic feedback, Nothing aims to create a more transparent and engaging product development process.

If you're a tech enthusiast with a creative flair and a love for the Nothing brand, the Community Insider Program could be your chance to make a real impact. Will you be applying?
