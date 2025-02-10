Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

The minimalist Nothing Ear drop below $120 with Amazon's limited-time sale

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a woman wearing the Nothing Ear earbuds, showing their minimalist design.
Seeking your next wireless earbuds with an ultra-comfortable fit, minimalist design and built-in ChatGPT support? Consider the Nothing Ear, then! Not only are they more affordable than the AirPods Pro 2, but you can buy them at an even cheaper price right now! Yep, Amazon has thrown another solid bargain on these Nothing earbuds, offering a pair for 28% off their original price.

Nothing Ear with ChatGPT: Save 28% at Amazon

$45 off (28%)
The Nothing Ear with ChatGPT are a fantastic pick for casual users once again. You can save 28% on them at Amazon, where you can grab the variant in Black for $45 off their usual price. Get yours with this limited-time sale soon!
Buy at Amazon

That means you can buy these earbuds for less than $120, down by $45 from their ~$160 original price. If that offer tickles your fancy, we suggest acting fast because Amazon won't keep the promo for long.

We have reviewed these earbuds (check out our Nothing Ear review) and found their design to be very appealing. They stand out with squeeze controls. We're big fans of those, as they prevent accidental activation — the most annoying part about touch controls. Plus, the controls are customizable, letting you tweak them to some extent.

Like most wireless earbuds nowadays, these also have active noise cancellation. It works mostly fine, cutting out some unwanted noises. During the testing period, however, we noticed some glitches with ANC. Sometimes, it would unexpectedly stop after a sudden sound, particularly from one side. That's why we'd recommend going for the Sony WF-1000XM4, their successor, or the AirPods Pro 2 if you're seeking top-class noise cancellation more than everything else.

As for sound quality, these fellas offer pleasing audio with a wide soundstage, decent clarity and great instrument separation. There's also a noticeable focus on low-end. If you don't like how they sound out of the box, just use the equalizer. The Nothing X app provides an advanced EQ with eight bands to fine-tune the earbuds to your taste. The app also provides features like Bass Enhance.

What about battery life? With enabled ANC, you can expect a total playtime of up to 24 hours. If you turn off the special feature, you can enjoy up to 40 hours of music with the case.

So, while they're not the best in class, the Nothing Ear are a very fine option for most users. If you agree, hurry up and get a pair for 28% off at Amazon.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Helium Mobile unveils the first free 5G wireless plan in the U.S.
Helium Mobile unveils the first free 5G wireless plan in the U.S.
T-Mobile app officially breathed its last with a solemn final message
T-Mobile app officially breathed its last with a solemn final message

Latest News

The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless