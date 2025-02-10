The minimalist Nothing Ear drop below $120 with Amazon's limited-time sale
Seeking your next wireless earbuds with an ultra-comfortable fit, minimalist design and built-in ChatGPT support? Consider the Nothing Ear, then! Not only are they more affordable than the AirPods Pro 2, but you can buy them at an even cheaper price right now! Yep, Amazon has thrown another solid bargain on these Nothing earbuds, offering a pair for 28% off their original price.
That means you can buy these earbuds for less than $120, down by $45 from their ~$160 original price. If that offer tickles your fancy, we suggest acting fast because Amazon won't keep the promo for long.
Like most wireless earbuds nowadays, these also have active noise cancellation. It works mostly fine, cutting out some unwanted noises. During the testing period, however, we noticed some glitches with ANC. Sometimes, it would unexpectedly stop after a sudden sound, particularly from one side. That's why we'd recommend going for the Sony WF-1000XM4, their successor, or the AirPods Pro 2 if you're seeking top-class noise cancellation more than everything else.
What about battery life? With enabled ANC, you can expect a total playtime of up to 24 hours. If you turn off the special feature, you can enjoy up to 40 hours of music with the case.
We have reviewed these earbuds (check out our Nothing Ear review) and found their design to be very appealing. They stand out with squeeze controls. We're big fans of those, as they prevent accidental activation — the most annoying part about touch controls. Plus, the controls are customizable, letting you tweak them to some extent.
As for sound quality, these fellas offer pleasing audio with a wide soundstage, decent clarity and great instrument separation. There's also a noticeable focus on low-end. If you don't like how they sound out of the box, just use the equalizer. The Nothing X app provides an advanced EQ with eight bands to fine-tune the earbuds to your taste. The app also provides features like Bass Enhance.
So, while they're not the best in class, the Nothing Ear are a very fine option for most users. If you agree, hurry up and get a pair for 28% off at Amazon.
