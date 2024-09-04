Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

The exciting Nothing Ear with ChatGPT are back at their best price on Amazon for a limited time

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a woman's hands holding the Nothing Ear (White) in their case with the lid open.
Last month, Amazon launched a limited-time promo on the recently launched Nothing Ear earbuds with ChatGPT. For a short while, you could save 25% on these in both colors. But hey! The fascinating deal is back on! So, you can once again save $40 on these wireless earbuds.

Limited-time deal saves you 25% on the Nothing Ear

Amazon returns the exciting Nothing Ear wireless earbuds with integrated ChatGPT at their best price. Once again, you have a very limited time to take advantage of the $40 discount. This deal can't be found at Best Buy or Walmart, making it all the sweeter. Only the model in Black is on sale for 25% off.
$40 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Unlike the first time, you can now only get the model in Black for 25% off. But that's not necessarily a dealbreaker, for these look just as stylish as those in White. As for the promo itself, you won't find a better deal at Best Buy or Walmart. That means, if you'd like ChatGPT on your new ANC earbuds, pull the trigger on Amazon's deal (if you want to save). And hurry up; it probably won't be available for very long.

While these may not be as advanced or popular as the AirPods Pro 2, they still stand out with a great frequency response. You get fancy stuff like HiRes Audio plus LDAC and LHDC codecs. Moreover, you get a wide soundstage to enjoy, thanks to the 11mm ceramic drivers. These don't emphasize sub-bass frequencies as much as the Nothing Ear (2), but you get enhanced EQ customizations from the Nothing X app.

How about their ANC performance? Well, it certainly can't give the Sony WF-1000XM4 or their successor a run for their money, as you can still hear sudden door slams and other incidental noises even with noise cancelling on. That's not to say they won't let you enjoy your music at peace, just that you don't get the best in class here.

But why should the less-than-perfect ANC be an issue? After all, these bad boys usually retail for about $160, which is nowhere as pricey as the Sony flagship models. In other words, for their price, the 2024-released Nothing Ears give you a respectable ANC performance.

Couple that with a battery life of up to 24 hours with the case and ANC or up to 40 hours with no special features, and you can see how you're getting great value for your money. And with the integrated ChatGPT that lets you ask and learn things on the go, they definitely stand out from the crowd.

Recommended Stories
If you missed the first chance to jump at Amazon's generous 25% markdown, we suggest acting fast and getting your Nothing Ear earbuds now. They're 25% off once again (for a super short time), though only in Black.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now
Amazon is selling all Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 models with gift cards as deal sweeteners
Amazon is selling all Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 models with gift cards as deal sweeteners

Latest News

Cryptic teaser from a Dubai retailer possibly hints at a 'Coffee' iPhone 16 Pro color
Cryptic teaser from a Dubai retailer possibly hints at a 'Coffee' iPhone 16 Pro color
ChatGPT will reportedly be getting eight more voices and the ability to change intonation
ChatGPT will reportedly be getting eight more voices and the ability to change intonation
We might be saying goodbye to these Apple devices as soon as next week
We might be saying goodbye to these Apple devices as soon as next week
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV now offers its lowest price of the season
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV now offers its lowest price of the season
TicWatch Pro 5 series finally receiving Wear OS 4 updates
TicWatch Pro 5 series finally receiving Wear OS 4 updates
DIRECTV customers lose access to Disney’s ABC, ESPN, more channels
DIRECTV customers lose access to Disney’s ABC, ESPN, more channels
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless