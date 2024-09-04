The exciting Nothing Ear with ChatGPT are back at their best price on Amazon for a limited time
Last month, Amazon launched a limited-time promo on the recently launched Nothing Ear earbuds with ChatGPT. For a short while, you could save 25% on these in both colors. But hey! The fascinating deal is back on! So, you can once again save $40 on these wireless earbuds.
Unlike the first time, you can now only get the model in Black for 25% off. But that's not necessarily a dealbreaker, for these look just as stylish as those in White. As for the promo itself, you won't find a better deal at Best Buy or Walmart. That means, if you'd like ChatGPT on your new ANC earbuds, pull the trigger on Amazon's deal (if you want to save). And hurry up; it probably won't be available for very long.
But why should the less-than-perfect ANC be an issue? After all, these bad boys usually retail for about $160, which is nowhere as pricey as the Sony flagship models. In other words, for their price, the 2024-released Nothing Ears give you a respectable ANC performance.
Couple that with a battery life of up to 24 hours with the case and ANC or up to 40 hours with no special features, and you can see how you're getting great value for your money. And with the integrated ChatGPT that lets you ask and learn things on the go, they definitely stand out from the crowd.
If you missed the first chance to jump at Amazon's generous 25% markdown, we suggest acting fast and getting your Nothing Ear earbuds now. They're 25% off once again (for a super short time), though only in Black.
While these may not be as advanced or popular as the AirPods Pro 2, they still stand out with a great frequency response. You get fancy stuff like HiRes Audio plus LDAC and LHDC codecs. Moreover, you get a wide soundstage to enjoy, thanks to the 11mm ceramic drivers. These don't emphasize sub-bass frequencies as much as the Nothing Ear (2), but you get enhanced EQ customizations from the Nothing X app.
How about their ANC performance? Well, it certainly can't give the Sony WF-1000XM4 or their successor a run for their money, as you can still hear sudden door slams and other incidental noises even with noise cancelling on. That's not to say they won't let you enjoy your music at peace, just that you don't get the best in class here.
