Nothing's Ear 1 wireless earbuds will be announced next month

Nothing's Ear 1 earbuds are coming in June





There's a good chance the Ear 1 earbuds will incorporate some transparent materials. To quote Carl Pei himself, "Ear 1 combines notes of transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality."



The company lead has reiterated that Nothing’s first product — Ear 1 — is the first step in creating an entire ecosystem of smart devices that connect with each other. Additional product launches are expected later in the year.

