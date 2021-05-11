Nothing's Ear 1 wireless earbuds will be announced next month
Nothing's Ear 1 earbuds are coming in June
The consumer tech brand has confirmed that its first pair of wireless earbuds will be announced in June and marketed under the name Nothing ‘Ear 1.’ The company is keeping quiet about the price and release date for now.
There's a good chance the Ear 1 earbuds will incorporate some transparent materials. To quote Carl Pei himself, "Ear 1 combines notes of transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality."
The company lead has reiterated that Nothing’s first product — Ear 1 — is the first step in creating an entire ecosystem of smart devices that connect with each other. Additional product launches are expected later in the year.