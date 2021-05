Nothing's Ear 1 wireless earbuds will be announced next month

There's a good chance the Ear 1 earbuds will incorporate some transparent materials. To quote Carl Pei himself, "Ear 1 combines notes of transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality."





It'll remain to be seen how successful Nothing's Ear 1 can be. The true wireless earbuds market is growing fast each year, but Ear 1 will face tough competition from AirPods , Galaxy Buds, and many other mainstream competitors.

The company lead has reiterated that Nothing’s first product — Ear 1 — is the first step in creating an entire ecosystem of smart devices that connect with each other. Additional product launches are expected later in the year.