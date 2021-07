Nothing's Ear 1 wireless earbuds will ship in this transparent charging case

Up to 34hrs of use with the Nothing Ear 1 charging case





London-based Nothing is set to enter the consumer tech market with a bang later this month when it launches the Ear 1 earbuds . Ahead of the big announcement, Nothing has shared renders of the included charging case.Much like the earbuds themselves, the Nothing Ear 1 charging case boasts a transparent design that’s carved out of plastic. Sitting inside are the earbuds and a white component that conceals the hardware.The Nothing Ear 1 earbuds, which are set to retail at $99/€99/£99 when they hit shelves on July 27, will offer both fast charging support and active noise cancellation (ANC), meaning they could be some of the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation on the market.The charging case boasts a 570mAh battery and enables a combined 24 hours of battery life with ANC switched on. Turn the feature off and users will be able to squeeze out an impressive 34 hours of use.If you’re on the go and low on battery, Nothing’s fast charge tech should come in handy. A 10-minute charge will give you an impressive 6 hours of use with ANC turned on, or 8 hours of use with ANC switched off.As for the actual charging method, Nothing Ear 1 owners will be given two choices: wireless charging or USB-C wired charging.