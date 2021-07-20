Nothing's Ear 1 wireless earbuds will ship in this transparent charging case

Nothing's Ear 1 wireless earbuds will ship in this transparent charging case1
Up to 34hrs of use with the Nothing Ear 1 charging case
Much like the earbuds themselves, the Nothing Ear 1 charging case boasts a transparent design that’s carved out of plastic. Sitting inside are the earbuds and a white component that conceals the hardware.
The charging case boasts a 570mAh battery and enables a combined 24 hours of battery life with ANC switched on. Turn the feature off and users will be able to squeeze out an impressive 34 hours of use.
As for the actual charging method, Nothing Ear 1 owners will be given two choices: wireless charging or USB-C wired charging.