Get Verizon Unlimited for as low as $50/mo

 View

Get Verizon Unlimited for as low as $50/mo

 View

Nothing's Ear 1 wireless earbuds will ship in this transparent charging case

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
1
Nothing's Ear 1 wireless earbuds will ship in this transparent charging case
London-based Nothing is set to enter the consumer tech market with a bang later this month when it launches the Ear 1 earbuds. Ahead of the big announcement, Nothing has shared renders of the included charging case.

Up to 34hrs of use with the Nothing Ear 1 charging case


Much like the earbuds themselves, the Nothing Ear 1 charging case boasts a transparent design that’s carved out of plastic. Sitting inside are the earbuds and a white component that conceals the hardware.

The Nothing Ear 1 earbuds, which are set to retail at $99/€99/£99 when they hit shelves on July 27, will offer both fast charging support and active noise cancellation (ANC), meaning they could be some of the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation on the market. 

The charging case boasts a 570mAh battery and enables a combined 24 hours of battery life with ANC switched on. Turn the feature off and users will be able to squeeze out an impressive 34 hours of use.

If you’re on the go and low on battery, Nothing’s fast charge tech should come in handy. A 10-minute charge will give you an impressive 6 hours of use with ANC turned on, or 8 hours of use with ANC switched off.

As for the actual charging method, Nothing Ear 1 owners will be given two choices: wireless charging or USB-C wired charging.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Apple's mini-LED 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 is on sale at its lowest price yet
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's mini-LED 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 is on sale at its lowest price yet
-$100
Overtaking Samsung & Apple: Xiaomi is the new Huawei (just don't get banned!)
by Martin Filipov,  1
Overtaking Samsung & Apple: Xiaomi is the new Huawei (just don't get banned!)
Free iPhone 12 5G headlines T-Mobile back to school deals
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Free iPhone 12 5G headlines T-Mobile back to school deals
Redesigned iPad mini to feature A15 Bionic, USB-C port, and more upgrades
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Redesigned iPad mini to feature A15 Bionic, USB-C port, and more upgrades
5 years of camera evolution: S7 Edge vs S21+
by Viktor Yankov,  0
5 years of camera evolution: S7 Edge vs S21+
Samsung impressively updates the old and humble Galaxy A10e to Android 11 in the US
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung impressively updates the old and humble Galaxy A10e to Android 11 in the US
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless