The Nokia X30 is an even more tempting choice now that it's at its lowest price on Amazon UK
Are you struggling to find a decent phone to meet your basic needs without exceeding your budget? In that case, we might have the right thing to offer: the Nokia X30 5G. This budget-friendly alternative to the Samsung Galaxy A54 is now as much as 34% cheaper, landing it at its lowest price on Amazon UK.

5G-ready and with a sleek and elegant lightweight design that gives off that premium feel, the Nokia smartphone is indeed something to consider adding to your tech collection. While this bad boy has seen plenty of discounts this year, it’s current price drop is the lowest we’ve seen in several months.

With its mid-range specs, that phone can’t stand out at its regular price, primarily because it has plenty of solid competitors in the mid-range field. So, let’s find out what makes it a tempting choice now that it’s on sale.

Firstly, it sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 resolution with a 409 PPI, and a max brightness of 700 nits. That means you should be able to clearly see what’s on your display even when it’s bright and sunny outside. The display’s adaptive refresh rate varies between 60 and 90Hz, optimizing battery life.

HMD Global inserted the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 on deck, which is decidedly impressive for its price range. You also get as much as 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage space available, which should be more than enough to meet your basic needs.

In comparison, you typically have to dig quite a bit deeper into your pockets if you want to get a Samsung mid-ranger with 6GB RAM like the Galaxy A54. This device sets you back almost £500 at its regular price and doesn’t even come with the Gorilla Glass Victus display protection.

The Nokia X30 5G might not have insane camera specs, but the photo and video quality it provides shouldn’t be disappointing. Add to that the long battery life of a full day or even more with modest use and the supported fast-charging function, and you get quite the smartphone on your hands. If you’re still looking for the perfect budget device, know that this Nokia phone might just be what you need.

