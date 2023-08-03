The budget-friendly Nokia X30 5G is currently even more affordable at Amazon UK
If you are on the hunt for a new budget phone and are located in the UK, you will probably be pleased to know that you can now get a very decent budget-friendly phone at a really nice discount.
We are talking about the budget Nokia X30 5G, which is currently 27% off its usual price at Amazon UK. Such a discount means that you will score nearly £108 in savings if you take advantage of this deal and purchase a Nokia X30 5G now.
Now, since this is a budget phone, don't expect it to have stellar performance. The Nokia X30 5G packs 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, and it's powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. The phone works without any hiccups when doing basic stuff, but it may experience stutters with more demanding tasks.
As for the cameras, the Nokia X30 sports a 50 MP main shooter and a 16 MP selfie snapper. The photos are good enough for a phone at this budget price. That said, you will be able to record videos in 1080p at 60 fps, which is pretty awesome for a budget phone.
We must also note that you are getting a 3-year warranty with your Nokia X30, which means you will sleep peacefully knowing that your phone is covered in case something happens.
The display of the Nokia X30 is a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED with a 90Hz refresh rate, which makes the phone feel snappier. There is also a 4,200mAh battery on deck, which gives the phone good battery life. During our tests of the Nokia X30, we managed to stream videos for almost 9 hours straight or browse the web for nearly 14 hours until we had to charge the device.
