The budget-friendly Nokia X30 5G is currently even more affordable at Amazon UK

Now, since this is a budget phone, don't expect it to have stellar performance. The Nokia X30 5G packs 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, and it's powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. The phone works without any hiccups when doing basic stuff, but it may experience stutters with more demanding tasks.As for the cameras, the Nokia X30 sports a 50 MP main shooter and a 16 MP selfie snapper. The photos are good enough for a phone at this budget price. That said, you will be able to record videos in 1080p at 60 fps, which is pretty awesome for a budget phone.The display of the Nokia X30 is a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED with a 90Hz refresh rate, which makes the phone feel snappier. There is also a 4,200mAh battery on deck, which gives the phone good battery life. During our tests of the Nokia X30, we managed to stream videos for almost 9 hours straight or browse the web for nearly 14 hours until we had to charge the device.We must also note that you are getting a 3-year warranty with your Nokia X30, which means you will sleep peacefully knowing that your phone is covered in case something happens.