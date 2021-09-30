Affordable Nokia G300 5G leaks with Snapdragon 480 and triple-camera setup

Affordable Nokia G300 5G leaks with Snapdragon 480 and triple-camera setup0
Here's what the Nokia G300 should offer
Featuring a rather familiar design, the Nokia G300 5G looks set to feature a circular camera module on the back that’s surrounded by a metal ring, and a notched display on the front complete with a very thick chin.
Customers can also expect to receive access to an HD+(1600 x 720p) screen that’s a least 6.5-inches in size. The listed specs point to a 4.5-inch panel, but that’s almost certainly an error.
Lastly, the company has reportedly chosen a nice 4,470mAh battery that should get users through a full day of use. HMD’s own tests reportedly rate the device for 14.4 hours of talk time and over 28 days of standby time.