Nokia Android

Affordable Nokia G300 5G leaks with Snapdragon 480 and triple-camera setup

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
0
Affordable Nokia G300 5G leaks with Snapdragon 480 and triple-camera setup
HMD Global is working on at least three new devices including the first Nokia-branded tablet in years and two smartphones. One of those is the Nokia G300 5G which has now leaked in full.

Here's what the Nokia G300 should offer


Featuring a rather familiar design, the Nokia G300 5G looks set to feature a circular camera module on the back that’s surrounded by a metal ring, and a notched display on the front complete with a very thick chin.

What could be one of the best budget 5G phones on the market will be powered by the Snapdragon 480 chipset, which HMD Global recently used inside the affordable Nokia G50 5G, and offer 64GB of internal storage with microSD support.

Customers can also expect to receive access to an HD+(1600 x 720p) screen that’s a least 6.5-inches in size. The listed specs point to a 4.5-inch panel, but that’s almost certainly an error.

Other noteworthy details include the presence of a 16-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. HMD Global is throwing in an 8-megapixel selfie sensor too.

Lastly, the company has reportedly chosen a nice 4,470mAh battery that should get users through a full day of use. HMD’s own tests reportedly rate the device for 14.4 hours of talk time and over 28 days of standby time.

