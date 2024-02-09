The easy-to-repair Nokia G22 is getting a new (vivid) color option

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Nokia
@cosminvasile
Designed to be repaired in minutes, the Nokia G22 in now available is one additional color called So Peach. It’s been almost one since the phone was introduced, and it looks like this will be HMD Global’s swan song when it comes to releasing Nokia-branded handsets.

The Finnish company is kicking off a new smartphone business under its own branding, even though it still owns the license to manufacture Nokia phones for a few more years.

Specs-wise, the So Peach model is exactly the same as the other two versions, Lagoon Blue and Meteor Grey. Available globally, the Nokia G22 is a standard budget-friendly phone.

It still runs on Android 13, but we suspect HMD Global will eventually provide users with an Android 14 upgrade. When it comes to hardware, Nokia G22 is far from being impressive.

The phone is equipped with a 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc T606 processor and 4/64GB, 4/128GB or 6/256GB RAM. The large 6.5-inch HD+ display features Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and 90Hz refresh rate.

On the back, Nokia G22 packs a triple camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel main sensor, as well as 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth cameras.



Also, the phone has a secondary 8-megapixel camera in the front for selfies. Last but not least, Nokia G22 is powered by a 5,050 mAh battery with 20W wired charging support.

Nokia G22 received an 8 out of 10 repairability rating from iFixit, which puts it in the top 10 easiest-to-repair smartphones available on the market. Currently, customers in the United States can pick this one up for around $245.

