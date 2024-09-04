Nokia and AT&T sign strategic partnership to deploy next-gen fiber technology
Nokia is reportedly looking to sell or merge its networks business, but that doesn’t seem to stop the Finnish company from continuing to add new customers to its portfolio.
Despite the fact that demand from network operators declined in the last couple of year, Nokia has been able to convince AT&T, one of the biggest carriers in the United States, that it can be the best choice for the upgrade of its fiber infrastructure.
“Fiber plays a crucial role in providing the foundation for the services we offer to our customers. This expansion will not only enhance broadband access for millions of customers but also sets the stage for the next wave of digital innovation, including Industry 4.0, smart cities, IoT applications, and ultra-high-definition streaming,” said Chris Sambar, Hear of Network at AT&T.
“This collaboration is a major milestone in our mission to connect more people and businesses. Our fiber solution opens the door to a full range of PON technologies available on the same platform and fiber. This includes 10/25G PON today and eventually 50/100G PON in the future. Ultimately this can help operators like AT&T make the most of their existing fiber broadband networks today and in the future. Together, we're paving the way for a more connected and responsible future,” said Sandy Motley, President of Fixed Networks at Nokia.
The announcement comes at a crucial moment for Nokia, as the company’s networks business is struggling to find success once again. It remains to be seen if the Finnish company manages to turn this around like it did four years ago.
The two giants announced today they have signed a multi-year agreement to support AT&T’s extensive fiber network footprint that passed 27.8 million total fiber locations as of the second quarter of 2024.
Under the agreement, Nokia will provide fiber solutions in support of AT&T’s future network footprint expansion and upgrades. The fiver-year deal will include fiber network upgrades to the carrier’s current footprint and next-gen fiber technologies for future network expansion.
