Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!
Samsung slashing prices
Save big on the Galaxy Tab S9+ with special Labor Day discounts at Samsung now!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Samsung reportedly interested in acquiring Nokia’s mobile networks business

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Nokia Samsung
Samsung reportedly interested in acquiring Nokia’s mobile networks business
Although Nokia sold its mobile phone business many years ago, it looks like the Finnish company is in deep waters once again. Nokia’s mobile networks business is no longer as profitable as it was four years ago when Chief Executive Officer Pekka Lundmark took the reins in an attempt to turn it around.

According to a new Bloomberg report, Nokia now has a few options to save its mobile network business, and one of them is to simply get rid of it. The Finnish company reportedly had discussions with advisers about different scenarios and is considering various solutions like selling some or all of the business, merge with a competitor, or completely spinning off the business.

While a decision hasn’t been made it, multiple players in the market expressed their willingness to acquire Nokia’s mobile networks assets. One of these players is Samsung, which is looking to gain a solid foothold in the telecom infrastructure. A Nokia spokesperson offered a statement to Bloomberg that doesn't really say much about the state of its mobile networks business.

The business has made significant progress this year both on right-sizing its cost-base while protecting our product roadmap and winning new deals with new customers and increasing share with existing customers. Nokia is focused on ensuring that Mobile Networks is positioned to serve its customers building the best performing networks, investing in its portfolio and creating value for Nokia’s shareholders.


Nokia’s mobile networks assets are valued at about $10 billion, which is a very small sum for a giant like Samsung. However, at this time, a representative for Samsung declined to comment, which makes sense considering that Nokia hasn’t yet made any decisions regarding its mobile networks business.

Although Nokia has had some success rolling out 5G infrastructure for multiple carriers, demand from network operators declined lately, which is why the Finnish company is now looking not just for a solution to making its mobile networks business profitable again, but also for new business opportunities that don’t rely heavily on building networks for carriers.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]

Latest News

Quicker app updates with Google's Play Store: Simultaneous downloads
Quicker app updates with Google's Play Store: Simultaneous downloads
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd gen) has great sound, IP67 rating, and now sells for much less on Amazon
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd gen) has great sound, IP67 rating, and now sells for much less on Amazon
Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and save $50 at the Motorola Store
Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and save $50 at the Motorola Store
Uber updates teen accounts, bringing added safety and convenience features
Uber updates teen accounts, bringing added safety and convenience features
The Oppo Find X8 series may have an iPhone 16-inspired Capture Button of sorts
The Oppo Find X8 series may have an iPhone 16-inspired Capture Button of sorts
Apple preps a fast and furious iPhone 17 Pro Max with extra cooling
Apple preps a fast and furious iPhone 17 Pro Max with extra cooling
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless