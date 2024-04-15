Huawei will not release the P70 flagship line this year; it's not bad news

Traditionally, Huawei releases two flagship series each year. The P-series phones are released early in the year with a focus on photography (hence the "P"). Later in the year, the flagship Mate line is released with technological innovations. The only time that this pattern was broken was in 2021 when the P50 was launched in July 2021 and the Mate 50 released in September 2022. That was due to the U.S. sanctions on Huawei but the company returned to the two flagships a year schedule in 2023.





Now that we're in 2024, Huawei had been expected to release the P70 series earlier this month. The top-of-the-line P70 Art was expected to feature a Sony IMX989 "1-inch" sensor, the largest image sensor used on any Huawei phone. The same model was said to feature a new satellite communications system that would allow users to make satellite calls or connect via text from anywhere on the planet, even in parts of the world where traditional signals cannot be received.









But Huawei announced today on its official Weibo page that there will be no P70 line after all. Instead, the manufacturer says that it has "upgraded" the P-series by giving it the new Pura series name. So in other words, the next flagship series from Huawei coming soon will be the Huawei Pura 70 line. As Huawei wrote, "HUAWEI P series upgraded to HUAWEI Pura, with a new attitude, and then set off!"





Thanks to Digital Chat Station , we have an idea of what the Pura 70 line will consist of. The leaker, on his Weibo page, said to expect the four following models:



Huawei Pura 70-12GB RAM 512GB storage; color options Ice Crystal Blue, Feather Black, Snowy White, Sakura Rose Red.

Huawei Pura 70 Pro-12GB RAM 512GB/1TB storage; color options Snowy White, Roland Purple, Feather Black.

Huawei Pura 70 Pro+-16GB RAM 512GB/1TB storage; color options Optical Silver, String White, Phantom Black, Le Zhen Edition.

Huawei Pura 70 Ultra-16GB 1TB storage; color options Ceramic White, Ceramic Black.





The Pura 70 line will probably be offered in China only, and with the success of the Mate 60 series, Huawei is expected to increase the number of units it will build.

