Tipster says that the Galaxy S24 line will copy the S23 series in one important way

Samsung Processors Qualcomm
Samsung used to use two different chipsets for its Galaxy S flagship series. In the U.S., Canada, and China, the phones would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. Everywhere, Samsung would equip these phones with the latest home-grown Exynos chipset, The one exception before this year took place in 2015 when fears that the Snapdragon 810 was overheating led Samsung to equip all Galaxy S6 series models with the same Exynos chip.

This year, Samsung equipped all Galaxy S23 series handsets with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and this could be the case for the foreseeable future. A Twitter tipster with the name Connor, who SamMobile says has no better than an average track record, states that next year's Galaxy S24 line will not use an Exynos chip which means that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC will likely be employed.

We've already seen two tipsters disseminate two different specs for this SoC and the only thing that both tipsters agree on is that the chip will be produced by TSMC using its 4nm process node. One of the tipsters, RGcloudS, says to expect the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 to use a 1-4-3 configuration with one high-performance Cortex X-4 CPU core running at a speed of 3.70GHz, a 15% hike from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2's 3.20GHz speed for its X-3 high-performance core.

We should point out that the chipset powering the Galaxy S23 series is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy SoC with the X-3 core overclocked at 3.36GHz. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will also sport four performance cores and three efficiency cores.

The other tipster, Revegnus, expects the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 to carry a 1-5-2 configuration with a high-performance Cortex X-4 core running at 3.20GHz (a far cry from the 3.70 forecast by RGcloudS), five Cortex-A720 performance cores running at 3.0GHz, and two Cortex-A520 efficiency cores running at 2.0GHz. This tipster takes the rumored specs even further and says the chip will feature the Adreno 750 GPU, the Snapdragon X75 5G modem (with a 20% improvement in energy efficiency), and support for LPDDR5 RAM with Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 4.1.

Regardless of which tipster is closest to the actual specs of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (which could be released a month earlier this year in October), it does seem that Samsung has no plans to use an Exynos chipset on the Galaxy S24. Samsung is reportedly working on designing a new Exynos chipset using ARM's Cortex CPU cores. However, this high-powered SoC reportedly won't be ready in time for next year's flagship series and could debut with the Galaxy S25 line in 2025 if ut dies debut at all.

After all, a new Exynos chip is a rumor blowing in the wind. For the moment, there is no reason for Samsung to even think about straying from Qualcomm for the Galaxy S line.

