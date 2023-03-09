Second tipster posts rumored specs for the chipset that will power the Galaxy S24 Ultra





Both rumors say that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will be manufactured by TSMC using the latter's 4nm process node. But there are some major differences between the rumored specs. While RGcloudS expects the upcoming chipset to feature 1 high-performance X-4 core, 4 performance cores, and 3 efficiency cores similar to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Revegnus sees a 1-5-2 configuration.





Revegnus expects the X-4 high-performance core to run at a clock speed of 3.20 GHz which is the same speed that the X-3 core runs on the current Gen 2 chipset. He also expects the chip to sport 5 Cortex-A720 performance cores running at 3.0GHz. And that leaves 2 Cortex-A520 efficiency cores running at 2.0GHz. He notes that the chip will feature the Adreno 750 GPU, the Snapdragon X75 5G modem (with a 20% improvement in energy efficiency), and support for LPDDR5 RAM and Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 4.1.















One interesting note. Both tipsters are probably on the money about how the chipset will be built. Considering that Apple has locked down all of TSMC's 3nm production this year, it does seem likely that the new chip will once again be produced using TSMC's 4nm process node which is actually an enhanced 5nm node.

Keep in mind that the special version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 made for Galaxy phones features a high-performance X-3 core over clocked by 15% to 3.36GHz. We assume that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy will also come with an overclocked high-performance X-4 core.







We still have months to go before this component sees the light of day so we could see even more rumored specs ahead. Stay tuned.

