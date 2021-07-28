Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

Nintendo to close Dr. Mario World mobile game later this year

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
Nintendo to close Dr. Mario World mobile game later this year
Opposite to what Nintendo fans might think, not everything that the Japanese company launches under its brand becomes a golden goose. Although the vast majority of Nintendo's games are profitable, there seem to be some titles that underperform.

Dr. Mario World is one of the titles that seem to be a black hole for Nintendo's resources. Launched on Android and iOS platforms about two years ago, Dr. Mario World generated nearly $5 million since its release, the lowest amount from Nintendo's lineup of mobile games.

According to a report by SensorTower, Fire Emblem Heroes alone generated $656 million of Nintendo's mobile revenue, which accounts for more than 60 percent. This is by far the most profitable Nintendo mobile game and is followed by Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp (12%), Dragalia Lost (11%), Mario Kart Tour (8%), and Super Mario Run (7%).


As mentioned earlier, Dr. Mario World's mobile revenue accounts for less than 1 percent, which is probably the main reason Nintendo decided to shut down the game. The Japanese developer announced earlier today that the Dr. Mario World game's service will end on November 1, 2021. Additionally, Nintendo warned players that diamonds will no longer be available for purchase from July 28, 2021.

After the end of service, players who start the game will get an end-of-service notification on their screens and will not be able to play Dr. Mario World. However, players will still be able to look back at their play history in the Memories section, which is a web page that will become available after the game's service ends.

