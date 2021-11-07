Nine year old saves dying family by unlocking dad's iPhone with his face

Nine year old saves dying family by unlocking dad's iPhone with his face1
A quick-thinking 9-year old girl from Brockton, Mass. might have saved her family from death by using her unconscious dad's face to unlock his iPhone. As Jayline Barbosa's family was passing out from carbon monoxide poisoning, Jayline calmly grabbed her dad's iPhone to call for help but couldn't do so because it was locked. "So I unlocked it by using my dad's face," she said.
Her mother awoke in the hospital noting that her daughter had saved her life. "Oh yes she did," Jayline's mom said. "I wouldn't be here if she wasn't in the house. She was so smart." The fourth-grader was sleeping when the sound of her father calling for help woke her up; he had just witnessed his wife passing out and he lost consciousness soon afterward. Five members of the family, including Jayline's seven-year-old sister, were taken to the hospital and all recovered.
A generator isn't exactly high-tech, but for the well-being of our readers, the National Weather Service says that generators should not be used within 20 feet of any doors, windows, and vents. And a working carbon monoxide detector is recommended.