A brand new tool helps you figure out which Pixel features are available in your region

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL | Image credit — PhoneArena
If you're thinking about getting a Google Pixel 9 phone, you might wonder which of its cool features will actually work where you live. It turns out not all Pixel features are available everywhere, and it can be tricky to figure out what's supported in your region. But now there's a helpful tool to make it easier.
A Redditor named darcon134 has created a simple website called "Where is Enabled" that lets you check which features are available for each Pixel model in your area. It's a handy resource, especially if you live outside the US, as it quickly becomes clear that many of the most exciting features are often limited to the North American market.
The website is still a work in progress, so there might be a few things missing or not working perfectly yet. For example, you can't currently filter the list of unavailable features by phone model or language. But if you find any problems or have suggestions, there's a form on the website where you can contact the developer directly.
So why are some Pixel features restricted to certain regions? There are a couple of main reasons.
First, some of the AI features might not fully support languages other than English yet. This means they might not work as well or might not be available at all in areas where people speak other languages.
Second, stricter regulations in some places, like the European Union, can make it harder for Google to release its AI features without additional checks and approvals. This can lead to delays in those features being rolled out in those regions compared to the US.
If you're interested in a Pixel 9, or any Pixel device for that matter, and want to know exactly which features you'll be able to use where you live, the "Where is Enabled" website is a great way to find out. It's a simple and useful tool that can save you a lot of confusion and frustration.
