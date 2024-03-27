Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee

If you're thinking of becoming a prepaid T-Mobile customer, there are two new things you should know about. One is good news and one is bad, but you still have a few days to consider all your options and decide how and when to proceed to a new line activation to minimize your spending.

Both of the key changes the "Un-carrier" is now reportedly planning to implement on April 3 have actually been leaked and discussed before, which explains why they may sound familiar to some of our most devoted readers.

Starting with the good news, we're happy to report the "2 for $75 unlimited" offer originally scheduled to launch last week has merely been delayed at the eleventh hour rather than cancelled. That means you should definitely wait until next week to open two new lines of T-Mobile Prepaid Unlimited service at a promotional price of $75 a month.

That's down from $85 at the time of this writing when you take the complimentary Mexico & Canada add-on into consideration, and on top of that nice $10 monthly discount, T-Mo will also waive its $25 one-time upfront DCC (Device Connection Charge). 

All the other unlimited prepaid prices are set to stay the same after April 3, mind you, so if you only need one new line of service, it's probably a good idea to get that before next Wednesday.

That's because April 3 is also when T-Mobile plans to start charging 25 bucks for all new "device connections" on its prepaid service. This fee was initially meant to replace the considerably lower $10 Prepaid SIM Starter Kit tax on March 21, but for some reason, that was pushed back as well.

Before you even think it, there's almost zero chance T-Mo will change its mind and cancel this revision altogether, and the same goes for a second new prepaid fee that's still expected to come into effect on April 25. 

That's perhaps even more egregious, adding $5 to your monthly bill every time you make an in-store payment. If that's a problem, you should probably just switch to a digital payment method... or a different carrier.

