You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee





Both of the key changes the "Un-carrier" is now reportedly planning to implement on April 3 have actually been leaked and discussed before, which explains why they may sound familiar to some of our most devoted readers.









That's down from $85 at the time of this writing when you take the complimentary Mexico & Canada add-on into consideration, and on top of that nice $10 monthly discount, T-Mo will also waive its $25 one-time upfront DCC (Device Connection Charge).





All the other unlimited prepaid prices are set to stay the same after April 3, mind you, so if you only need one new line of service, it's probably a good idea to get that before next Wednesday.





T-Mobile plans to start charging 25 bucks for all new "device connections" on its prepaid service. This fee was That's because April 3 is also whenplans to start charging 25 bucks for all new "device connections" on its prepaid service. This fee was initially meant to replace the considerably lower $10 Prepaid SIM Starter Kit tax on March 21, but for some reason, that was pushed back as well.





Before you even think it, there's almost zero chance T-Mo will change its mind and cancel this revision altogether, and the same goes for a second new prepaid fee that's still expected to come into effect on April 25.



Recommended Stories

That's perhaps even more egregious, adding $5 to your monthly bill every time you make an in-store payment. If that's a problem, you should probably just switch to a digital payment method... or a different carrier.

Up to $1,000 off for Galaxy S24+ with T-Mobile and trade-in Get the Galaxy S24+ with a subscription to T-Mobile via Samsung.com, and you can save up to $1,000 with carrier financing. Otherwise, your trade-in credit from Samsung lets you save up to $650 on the S24+. $650 off (65%) Trade-in $349 99 $999 99 Buy at Samsung The Galaxy S23 Ultra is up to $550 off with T-Mobile! Another awesome deal you can now take advantage of is again available at Samsung.com and allows you to save up to $550 on a new Galaxy S23 Ultra with a trade-in and a plan by T-Mobile! $525 off (44%) Trade-in $674 99 $1199 99 Buy at Samsung Save up to $600 on the Z Flip 5 with T-Mobile at Samsung The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also available with a plan by T-Mobile at the official Samsung store. Provide a suitable trade-in and pick the carrier financing option for up to $500 off the clamshell phone or choose Samsung's trade-in credit of up to $600. $600 off (60%) Trade-in $399 99 $999 99 Buy at Samsung