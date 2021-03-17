Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Android Software updates Apps Google

New swipe gesture found in Android 12 Developer Preview 2

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Mar 17, 2021, 8:02 PM
New swipe gesture found in Android 12 Developer Preview 2
A new feature coming to the next build of Android has surfaced in Android 12 Developer Preview 2. It allows users to swipe down on the gesture area to pull down the notification shade. Under the Gestures menu, make sure that Swipe for notifications is toggled on. To do that go to Settings > System > Gestures. To show you why only Developers get to install a Developer Preview, the illustration of the new feature is actually a placeholder that has nothing to do with swiping and the notification shade. It shows the user swiping down on the rear fingerprint button which is not correct. The text under the picture, though, is correct and says, "swipe down on the bottom edge of the screen to show your notifications."


The new setting is working just fine on a Pixel 5. On a Pixel 4a 5G, the controls can be seen in the settings, but the toggle can't be accessed so as to turn the feature on. And nothing related to swiping for notifications can be found on the Pixel 4. But this shouldn't be surprising. Remember, we are talking about an unstable build of software.


Looking at the GIF created by AndroidPolice, we can see how a swipe down in the gesture area brings down the notification shade. It should be pointed out that the new feature does interfere with the new one-handed mode which also debuted with Android 12 DP 2. Both features cannot be enabled and work together at the same time since they are both triggered with the same gesture. But we are still very early on the path to Android 12 (the final version could drop early in September) and this issue most likely won't be a problem by then.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Leaked 'mini-roadmap' reveals Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Unpacked date and more
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G hands-on preview
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy A72 hands-on preview
Popular stories
Samsung announces the Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72, "Awesome is for everyone!"

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile makes an important change to one of its best unlimited 5G plans
Popular stories
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with a big 5G upgrade while unveiling modest 2021 rollout plans
Popular stories
Google Pixel 5 to keep its unlimited photo storage free, but not the Pixel 5a
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and A72 prices get tipped, pretty affordable
Popular stories
Motorola teases release of 5G Snapdragon 870-powered Moto G100
Popular stories
Check out these high-res images of Motorola's next flagship, the Moto G100

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless