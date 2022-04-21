New Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Z Fold 3 deals offer drastic discounts till Sunday





The Galaxy S22 Ultra deal includes a $100 instant credit which applies to anything in the Samsung store, plus the most generous "up to $1000" trade-in discount that Samsung has offered.

If you trade in a Galaxy S21 Ultra for its successor you'd get $1000 knocked off the $1199.99 starting price of the S22 Ultra. For a Note 20 Ultra or a Galaxy S21 Ultra you'll be getting $950 which is an amazing value no matter how you look at it.





For the Galaxy Z Fold 3 Samsung has another offer besides the jaw-dropping $1000 trade-in. It will knock $250 off the Galaxy Z Fold 3 price in the form of an instant Samsung store credit, plus it will add $100 in Google Play credits for games, apps, and media, effectively lowering the price to $449.99 if you trade in a Galaxy S21 Ultra, Note 20 Ultra, or the Z Fold 2 predecessor.