New Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Z Fold 3 deals offer drastic discounts till Sunday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung is having two limited-time offers on its Galaxy S22 Ultra and Z Fold 3 flagships that will expire on April 24 and are not to be missed if you are eyeing one of those puppies to take home and care about.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra deal includes a $100 instant credit which applies to anything in the Samsung store, plus the most generous "up to $1000" trade-in discount that Samsung has offered.
If you trade in a Galaxy S21 Ultra for its successor you'd get $1000 knocked off the $1199.99 starting price of the S22 Ultra. For a Note 20 Ultra or a Galaxy S21 Ultra you'll be getting $950 which is an amazing value no matter how you look at it.
For the Galaxy Z Fold 3 Samsung has another offer besides the jaw-dropping $1000 trade-in. It will knock $250 off the Galaxy Z Fold 3 price in the form of an instant Samsung store credit, plus it will add $100 in Google Play credits for games, apps, and media, effectively lowering the price to $449.99 if you trade in a Galaxy S21 Ultra, Note 20 Ultra, or the Z Fold 2 predecessor.
