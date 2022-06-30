Reliable tipster leaks Galaxy Watch 5 series UI including new QWERTY



The latest leak disseminated by reliable tipster Evan Blass reveals images of Wear OS 3.5 and One UI Watch 4.5 that we should see on the next iteration of Samsung's smartwatch line. Among the features included in the tweet is a new QWERTY keyboard. Users will be able to adjust left/right sound balance, apply color filters, and use double-tap to open an accessibility shortcut, return to a recently used app, open Bixby, and more.





Besides using the QWERTY keyboard for input, users can double press the action button to activate voice input on any screen. Between the QWERTY keyboard and voice input, creating and sending messages should be much easier. The images also show that Dual SIM capabilities will be supported as users will be able to select from their watch screen which line to select for certain calls and messages.





Wear OS 3.5 and One UI Watch 4.5 should be pre-installed on the Galaxy Watch 5 models being released soon. Samsung could launch three new timepieces including the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Classic, and a new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Rumored battery capacities are said to be 276mAh, 397mAh, and 572mAh, respectively.





The watch faces shown in Blass' tweet are not extremely eye-catching with one showing a compass at the bottom of the display. Another watch face looks the same except it replaces the compass with icons indicating weather conditions. You can check out the leaked images by tapping on the slideshow below.





