Oura may be prepping a Galaxy Ring competitor
With the smart ring market heating up, especially after Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Ring, Finnish company Oura, one of the current leaders, appears to be gearing up to launch the next generation of its Oura Ring.
The Oura Ring Gen 4 has been making its way through the certification process. This includes a few images of the ring in its presumed prototype state. Additionally, the certification documents feature images of the box labels, showcasing model numbers, and at least one color option.
The current Oura Ring starts at $350, so any price increase for the new model would be surprising, especially with Samsung’s Galaxy Ring on the market. Unlike the Oura Ring, which requires a monthly subscription, the Galaxy Ring is a one-time purchase, which could make it a more attractive option for many.
Oura Ring Gen 4 certification images surface as Galaxy Ring debuts
The listing reveals a new Oura smart ring with the model number OA11 in size 10. However, it is almost certain that more sizes will be available, likely matching the current Oura Ring lineup, which comes in eight different sizes.
Certification listing images. | Image credit – Android Authority
The ring in the listing sports a flat design with no raised bumps. Currently, Oura offers the Horizon and Heritage editions. The ring in the images resembles the Horizon edition but features a flatter profile along the diameter.
Oura Ring 3 in Horizon edition (first image) and Heritage edition (second image). | Image credit – Oura
The labels hint at a Gold color option for the new ring. If the Gen 4 mirrors the Gen 3, we expect a range of finishes at various price points.
The current Oura Ring, released in October 2021, is due for an upgrade, especially with Samsung's Galaxy Ring hitting stores on July 24. Competing with a tech giant like Samsung will be tough but Oura has a key advantage: it is compatible with both Android and iOS. This broad compatibility opens the door to a much larger potential customer base.
