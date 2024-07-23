Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
PhoneArena special offer at Samsung
Last days to pre-order your Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 and take advantage of up to $1,400 of savings.
Jul 24, Wed, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Oura may be prepping a Galaxy Ring competitor

By
0comments
New Oura Ring 4 spotted as Samsung enters the market with its Galaxy Ring
With the smart ring market heating up, especially after Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Ring, Finnish company Oura, one of the current leaders, appears to be gearing up to launch the next generation of its Oura Ring.

Oura Ring Gen 4 certification images surface as Galaxy Ring debuts


The Oura Ring Gen 4 has been making its way through the certification process. This includes a few images of the ring in its presumed prototype state. Additionally, the certification documents feature images of the box labels, showcasing model numbers, and at least one color option.

The listing reveals a new Oura smart ring with the model number OA11 in size 10. However, it is almost certain that more sizes will be available, likely matching the current Oura Ring lineup, which comes in eight different sizes.

Certification listing images. | Image credit – Android Authority

The ring in the listing sports a flat design with no raised bumps. Currently, Oura offers the Horizon and Heritage editions. The ring in the images resembles the Horizon edition but features a flatter profile along the diameter.


Oura Ring 3 in Horizon edition (first image) and Heritage edition (second image). | Image credit – Oura

The labels hint at a Gold color option for the new ring. If the Gen 4 mirrors the Gen 3, we expect a range of finishes at various price points.

The current Oura Ring starts at $350, so any price increase for the new model would be surprising, especially with Samsung’s Galaxy Ring on the market. Unlike the Oura Ring, which requires a monthly subscription, the Galaxy Ring is a one-time purchase, which could make it a more attractive option for many.

The current Oura Ring, released in October 2021, is due for an upgrade, especially with Samsung's Galaxy Ring hitting stores on July 24. Competing with a tech giant like Samsung will be tough but Oura has a key advantage: it is compatible with both Android and iOS. This broad compatibility opens the door to a much larger potential customer base.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy

Latest News

The super-loud JBL Xtreme 3 is once again $150 off at Walmart
The super-loud JBL Xtreme 3 is once again $150 off at Walmart
Nubia starts teasing the camera-centric Z60S Pro, key specs leaked
Nubia starts teasing the camera-centric Z60S Pro, key specs leaked
Hands-on photos of Pixel 9 Pro XL reveal new cutting-edge modem and 16GB of RAM
Hands-on photos of Pixel 9 Pro XL reveal new cutting-edge modem and 16GB of RAM
How to customize your Home Screen icons with the iOS 18 beta installed
How to customize your Home Screen icons with the iOS 18 beta installed
Upcoming MediaTek non-flagship Dimensity chip beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in benchmark test
Upcoming MediaTek non-flagship Dimensity chip beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in benchmark test
In the U.S., Samsung will no longer preload the Samsung Messages app on Galaxy devices
In the U.S., Samsung will no longer preload the Samsung Messages app on Galaxy devices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless