Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

New Nothing CMF Phone (2) leak suggests it might be a Samsung Galaxy A26 killer

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Nothing
Leaked concept for the CMF Phone 2
The CMF Phone (2), the anticipated follow-up to the CMF Phone (1), has surfaced in (now removed) leaked images on Reddit, and its design changes could position it as a visually appealing, budget-friendly mobile device.

The images, which re-appeared on Reddit once again, reveal several alterations to the hardware. One notable difference is in the camera configuration, as the CMF Phone (2) seems to incorporate an additional sensor, bringing the total to three. These sensors are arranged in a triangular configuration, an evolution from the two-sensor setup seen on the previous model. Details regarding the specific function of the new sensor are not yet available.

Leaked image of what has been claimed to be the CMF Phone (2) along with a concept render. | Images credit r/PanickCat and r/UpperPerformer6651

Another detail observed in the leaked images is the placement of the rear panel screws. These appear to be located in the same positions as they were on the first-generation device. This similarity could suggest that accessories designed for the initial model may be compatible with the second iteration, which could be seen as a positive move by the brand.

It is common for manufacturers to make slight dimensional changes to new devices, which often leads to users having to purchase new accessories. If re-using old accessories, such as the kickstand, is a possibility, this will definitely be a plus for budget conscious consumers.

Information about the device's specifications remains limited, and pricing details have not been disclosed. However, if the CMF Phone (2) follows the pattern of its predecessor at a $200 USD price tag, it will be once again favorably positioned as a super affordable option. Another highly discussed characteristic is the phone's size, which many are estimating to be around 6.3 inches, although that is not confirmed at all.

In our review of the CMF Phone (1), we found the device to offer great value with great performance, however, we noted that the camera could use some serious improvements. Hopefully the sequel addresses that point with this new camera configuration, however, for me personally what I truly missed on this phone was NFC functionality.

Recommended Stories
Nothing CMF Phone 1
What we like
  • Great value
  • Phenomenal performance
What we don't like
  • Camera could be better
  • Only 2 years of OS updates
5.5
PhoneArena Rating
5.2
Price Class Average
Battery Life
6.9
6.8
Photo Quality
4.6
5.3
Video Quality
3
3.7
Charging
6.9
5.9
Performance Peak
3.8
2.8
Performance Daily
5.9
5
Display Quality
7
5.6
Design
7
5.8
Wireless Charging
0
6
Biometrics
6
6.6
Audio
6
5.2
Software
4
4.4
Why the score?
This device scores 5.5% better than the average for this price class, which includes devices like the Samsung Galaxy A26 5G, Motorola Moto G (2025) and Motorola Moto G Power (2025)
How do we rate?
9.5
User Score (2 reviews)
Add Review
We may receive a small affiliate commission if you purchase from these offers.
Newegg
$320

One thing to note is that previous leaks of the CMF Phone (2) have claimed the device might use a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. This is notable, considering the recent release of the Nothing Phone (3a) and Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, both used the same chipset. Additionally, the design shown in the leaked images, presents a sleek and refined appearance — with the gray color adding a touch of sophistication.

As someone who is already a fan of their low-cost audio products, I’m excited about the release of the CMF Phone 2. It would be interesting to see what CMF by Nothing will bring to the table this time around, and whether it will be priced aggressively.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone
Customer is mistakenly accused of text spamming for repeatedly replying STOP to political texts
Customer is mistakenly accused of text spamming for repeatedly replying STOP to political texts

Latest News

This is why T-Mobile subscribers should buy the iPhone 16 instead of the iPhone 16e
This is why T-Mobile subscribers should buy the iPhone 16 instead of the iPhone 16e
(Results) Here's which phones we used for these AI photo edits
(Results) Here's which phones we used for these AI photo edits
Some Verizon subscribers are now first in the US to text anyone via satellite beating T-Mobile
Some Verizon subscribers are now first in the US to text anyone via satellite beating T-Mobile
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
Survey says Apple will have a hard time turning the iPhone 16e into a box-office hit
Survey says Apple will have a hard time turning the iPhone 16e into a box-office hit
The newborn Pixel 9a returns to sane design and so should the Pixel 11 in 2026
The newborn Pixel 9a returns to sane design and so should the Pixel 11 in 2026
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless