New Nothing CMF Phone (2) leak suggests it might be a Samsung Galaxy A26 killer

Leaked image of what has been claimed to be the CMF Phone (2) along with a concept render. | Images credit r/PanickCat and r/UpperPerformer6651





Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy It is common for manufacturers to make slight dimensional changes to new devices, which often leads to users having to purchase new accessories. If re-using old accessories, such as the kickstand, is a possibility, this will definitely be a plus for budget conscious consumers.



Information about the device's specifications remains limited, and pricing details have not been disclosed. However, if the CMF Phone (2) follows the pattern of its predecessor at a $200 USD price tag, it will be once again favorably positioned as a super affordable option. Another highly discussed characteristic is the phone's size, which many are estimating to be around 6.3 inches, although that is not confirmed at all.





In our review of the CMF Phone (1), we found the device to offer great value with great performance, however, we noted that the camera could use some serious improvements. Hopefully the sequel addresses that point with this new camera configuration, however, for me personally what I truly missed on this phone was NFC functionality.



Recommended Stories

Nothing CMF Phone 1 What we like Great value

Phenomenal performance What we don't like Camera could be better

Only 2 years of OS updates 5.5 PhoneArena Rating 5.2 Price Class Average Battery Life 6.9 6.8 Photo Quality 4.6 5.3 Video Quality 3 3.7 Charging 6.9 5.9 View all ratings Performance Peak 3.8 2.8 Performance Daily 5.9 5 Display Quality 7 5.6 Design 7 5.8 Wireless Charging 0 6 Biometrics 6 6.6 Audio 6 5.2 Software 4 4.4 Why the score? This device scores 5.5 % better than the average for this price class, which includes devices like the Samsung Galaxy A26 5G, Motorola Moto G (2025) and Motorola Moto G Power (2025) How do we rate? 9.5 User Score (2 reviews) Add Review We may receive a small affiliate commission if you purchase from these offers. Newegg

$320





One thing to note is that previous leaks of the CMF Phone (2) have claimed the device might use a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. This is notable, considering the recent release of the Nothing Phone (3a) and Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, both used the same chipset. Additionally, the design shown in the leaked images, presents a sleek and refined appearance — with the gray color adding a touch of sophistication.





As someone who is already a fan of their low-cost audio products, I’m excited about the release of the CMF Phone 2. It would be interesting to see what CMF by Nothing will bring to the table this time around, and whether it will be priced aggressively.

Another detail observed in the leaked images is the placement of the rear panel screws. These appear to be located in the same positions as they were on the first-generation device. This similarity could suggest that accessories designed for the initial model may be compatible with the second iteration, which could be seen as a positive move by the brand.