New leaked Google Pixel 9 Series promo video shows off its new AI features





A new leaked Google promotional video is making the rounds where the company highlights the Pixel 9 series' exciting new AI-powered features, with a focus on Gemini. The video, obtained by Onleaks, showcases new features such as "Pixel Screenshots," which allows users to easily search for saved screenshots. While details on how this feature works are limited, it seems like a handy tool for those who frequently take snapshots of their phone's screen.





Gemini and the new "Pixel Screenshots" feature

The video also showcases the Pixel 9 Pro 's camera capabilities, including Super Res Zoom Video and a new feature called "Add Me." Add Me allows users to merge two group selfies, ensuring that everyone is included in the photo.

Super Res Zoom Video and the new "Add Me" feature

Google emphasizes that the Pixel 9 series will receive seven years of feature drops, though it doesn't mention security or OS updates. This could be a strategic decision for marketing purposes or potentially a change in how Google communicates updates.

Google promises seven years of "feature drops"

Additionally, the video confirms that the Pixel 9 Pro will be available in two sizes. Even though the sizes themselves are not called out in the video, previous leaks have stated they would be 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch, both with Gemini included. This is the first time Google has offered two "Pro" models, a move that may appeal to those who prefer flagship sized phones.





Google confirms two sizes for the Pixel 9 Pro





The Google Pixel 9 series' new AI-powered features and dual "Pro" model options are generating excitement among Pixel fans and general tech enthusiasts alike. While some questions remain about long-term software support, the Pixel 9 series promises to deliver innovative features and a potentially enhanced user experience.





I can definitely see that "Add Me" feature being extremely helpful to me. As the designated "photographer" at family functions, I am never in any of the pictures.