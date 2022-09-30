 Apple's new ad for the iPhone 14 Pro line goes fowl - PhoneArena
Apple's new ad for the iPhone 14 Pro line goes fowl

Apple's new ad for the iPhone 14 Pro line goes fowl
Apple has released a new video that is sure to be its next 60-second and 30-second television ads for the iPhone 14 Pro models. Called "Chase," the video starts with a man chasing a chicken which he is recording on his iPhone 14 Pro handset. As he continues to follow the chicken, he walks through a restaurant's kitchen while recording. Thanks to Action Mode, we don't see the typical shaking that accompanies an action video recorded on the go by a smartphone.

As the man recording the action on his iPhone 14 Pro walks through the kitchen, he is being led by the director and as one of the chefs does a cartwheel on a table, we understand that this is a movie being filmed. Soon, we see the iPhone 14 Pro used to film stop-action animation (think Gumby or Davy and Goliath). And as we return to live-action video, Apple reminds us that Cinematic Mode is a cool effect (and it can now be shot in 4K at 24 frames per second using the rear camera).

With Cinematic Mode, you can switch back and forth between subjects in a scene with one subject in focus and the other person or thing out of focus. It's an effect you've seen plenty of times in the movie theater or on televised dramas. Apple also points out in the ad that this year, the two Pro models sport a 48MP ProRaw camera sensor compared to the 12MP sensor used on the non-Pro units.



And as a photo is being snapped of the movie's poster (the movie, by the way, is titled "Chase,") we see the ad's tag line: "Our most Pro camera ever." You are sure to see this television commercial during this weekend's NFL contests. It also should appear during telecasts of Aaron Judge's at-bats as the Yankee outfielder tries to set a new American League record for home runs hit in a season.

Apple's best Pro cameras are on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

As for the camera system on the iPhone 14 Pro models, the company states, "Featuring an all-new 48MP Main camera with up to 4x resolution, Action mode for smooth handheld action scenes, 4K Cinematic mode, advanced low-light performance, and four zoom options to give you even more framing flexibility. iPhone 14 Pro marks the beginning of a new era for the iPhone camera."

And to borrow a little from Walt Disney, remember that this ad started with a chicken.
