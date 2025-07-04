Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

In iOS 26 a new feature will stop spam texts and those from unknown senders from reaching you

In iOS 26 Apple adds a new feature that blocks texts from unknown senders and those considered to be spam.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Software updates iPhone
The iOS Messages icon appears on a screen during an Apple presentation.
Tired of receiving those spam texts asking you to pay for a toll you supposedly owe? Other spam texts can be just as annoying. How many messages have you received supposedly sent from the U.S. Postal Service about a package that couldn't be delivered because there wasn't enough postage paid? One of the hallmarks of a successful spam campaign is a message that forces you to react emotionally instead of logically.

One example would be a text claiming to be from your bank that says it is processing a withdrawal for a large amount of money. Right away, you worry that someone was able to infiltrate your bank account so you respond to the text by revealing personal information, and find that you've put yourself in even more financial jeopardy.

The Apple Messages app is the recipient of a new feature in iOS 26 that will help you avoid becoming the victim of unwanted spam and scam texts. On iOS 26 (and right now with the iOS 26 Developer Beta), tap the blue button in the upper right corner of the Messages app and press the Manage Filtering option to open a new menu. When that menu opens you probably should toggle on "Screen Unknown Senders" and "Filter Spam."

Are you looking forward to the new Spam filter for Messages?

Vote View Result

Toggling on "Screen Unknown Senders" hides notifications about texts sent from a sender you don't know and moves such messages to the Unknown Senders list. In a little bit, I will tell you how to access that list. The Filter Spam hides notifications related to texts considered to be spam and moves such messages to the Spam list.

Screenshots show how to use the new Messages feature in iOS 26 that blocks messages from unknown senders and those considered to be spam.
Apple Messages will filter spam and texts from unknown senders in iOS 26. | Image credit-PhoneArena

Even though you won't see notifications about texts received from unknown senders and texts considered to be spam in your main conversations page, these texts can be accessed from individual Unknown Senders and Spam lists. To see those lists, open the Messages app and tap the blue button in the top right-corner. You will see a small menu pop up. To view messages from "Unknown Senders," press on that listing. You will see all of the texts you received from unknown senders that were hidden by the system. Do the same for "Spam" to see a list of texts considered spam that were placed in the individual Spam list.

Tapping the blue button in the upper-right corner will allow you to access four different and individual lists containing:

  • Messages
  • Unknown Senders
  • Spam
  • Recently Deleted messages

Again, this is a feature that most of you will receive with the iOS 26 release in September. Those of us who have installed the iOS 26 Developer beta have this feature now.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Hypothetical Which Phone Would You Choose

by TBomb • 3

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 4

Is buying a Fairphone really ethical?

by DomtheCuber • 8
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
Samsung's groundbreaking tri-fold phone will cost a fortune and pack 'top-of-the-line' specs
Samsung's groundbreaking tri-fold phone will cost a fortune and pack 'top-of-the-line' specs
Samsung just sabotaged the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What now?
Samsung just sabotaged the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What now?
Samsung is having major profitability issues due (among others) to poor Galaxy S25 series sales
Samsung is having major profitability issues due (among others) to poor Galaxy S25 series sales
Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch
Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch
T-Mobile just got a whole lot better in Florida
T-Mobile just got a whole lot better in Florida

Latest News

Major iPhone 2025 battery capacity leak will have you drooling over one model
Major iPhone 2025 battery capacity leak will have you drooling over one model
Apple’s plan for an iPhone and MacBook crossover is pure genius
Apple’s plan for an iPhone and MacBook crossover is pure genius
Official Galaxy Z Fold 7 cases suggest Samsung is extra confident this year
Official Galaxy Z Fold 7 cases suggest Samsung is extra confident this year
Leaked renders of the official Galaxy Z Flip 7 cases give us an early look at Samsung’s accessories
Leaked renders of the official Galaxy Z Flip 7 cases give us an early look at Samsung’s accessories
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
iOS 26 has a secret feature that might freeze your FaceTime video and audio
iOS 26 has a secret feature that might freeze your FaceTime video and audio
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless