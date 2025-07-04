In iOS 26 a new feature will stop spam texts and those from unknown senders from reaching you

Tired of receiving those spam texts asking you to pay for a toll you supposedly owe? Other spam texts can be just as annoying. How many messages have you received supposedly sent from the U.S. Postal Service about a package that couldn't be delivered because there wasn't enough postage paid? One of the hallmarks of a successful spam campaign is a message that forces you to react emotionally instead of logically.





One example would be a text claiming to be from your bank that says it is processing a withdrawal for a large amount of money. Right away, you worry that someone was able to infiltrate your bank account so you respond to the text by revealing personal information, and find that you've put yourself in even more financial jeopardy.





iOS 26 (and right now with the iOS 26 Developer Beta), tap the blue button in the upper right corner of the Messages app and press the Manage Filtering option to open a new menu. When that menu opens you probably should toggle on "Screen Unknown Senders" and "Filter Spam." The Apple Messages app is the recipient of a new feature in iOS 26 that will help you avoid becoming the victim of unwanted spam and scam texts. On(and right now with theDeveloper Beta), tap the blue button in the upper right corner of the Messages app and press the Manage Filtering option to open a new menu. When that menu opens you probably should toggle on "Screen Unknown Senders" and "Filter Spam."

Are you looking forward to the new Spam filter for Messages? Yes. This might stop some iOS users from getting ripped off. No. The attackers will still find a way to rip us off. I feel safe even without using this feature. Maybe. I want to see how this works in real life first. Yes. This might stop some iOS users from getting ripped off. 0% No. The attackers will still find a way to rip us off. 100% I feel safe even without using this feature. 0% Maybe. I want to see how this works in real life first. 0%





Toggling on "Screen Unknown Senders" hides notifications about texts sent from a sender you don't know and moves such messages to the Unknown Senders list. In a little bit, I will tell you how to access that list. The Filter Spam hides notifications related to texts considered to be spam and moves such messages to the Spam list.









Even though you won't see notifications about texts received from unknown senders and texts considered to be spam in your main conversations page, these texts can be accessed from individual Unknown Senders and Spam lists. To see those lists, open the Messages app and tap the blue button in the top right-corner. You will see a small menu pop up. To view messages from "Unknown Senders," press on that listing. You will see all of the texts you received from unknown senders that were hidden by the system. Do the same for "Spam" to see a list of texts considered spam that were placed in the individual Spam list.





Tapping the blue button in the upper-right corner will allow you to access four different and individual lists containing:



Messages

Unknown Senders

Spam

Recently Deleted messages







Again, this is a feature that most of you will receive with the iOS 26 release in September. Those of us who have installed the iOS 26 Developer beta have this feature now.

