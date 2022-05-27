 HTC's new flagship Android phone, expected to be announced last month, has been delayed - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

HTC's new flagship Android phone, expected to be announced last month, has been delayed

HTC Android
@wolfcallsputs
1
HTC's new flagship Android phone, expected to be announced last month, has been delayed
You might remember that it was back in March when we told you that HTC was planning to release its first flagship phone in three years. At one time, HTC was about as bright a star in the industry as a company could be creating such great phones as the Touch Diamond, the Nexus One, the HTC One (M7), and more. Soon, the innovation stopped and so did the profits.

HTC found itself in a cycle that saw it caught in a loop continually spilling red ink and releasing uninspired handsets like the blockchain-focused Exodus 1 and Exodus 2. Maybe in the future making a blockchain phone won't be such a blockhead move. For now, though, the company needs to get in touch with its past successes.

Just in case you're not familiar with the blockchain, it is a system used to keep track of cryptocurrency which makes it nearly impossible to cheat or hack into the system. Earlier this year HTC announced that it was working on a high-end Android phone, its first flagship model since the HTC U12+ in 2018.

HTC's new handset is reportedly based on the growing"metaverse" trend although such a term could mean anything. There might be some connection between a new high-end HTC handset and the company's Vive Flow VR headset. There is also speculation that a new HTC phone will support Augmented Reality (AR) apps. The phone was supposed to be unveiled in April but delivery difficulties have forced a delay.

The company might have seen its creative zenith take place in March 2014 when it released the HTC One (M8). The handset's unique looks garnered plenty of attention and the dual camera setup (for the blurred bokeh backgrounds seen with portrait photos) and pair of front-facing BoomSound speakers added to the phone's appeal.

But since then, HTC released a series of forgettable models resulting in a flow of red ink. Despite the disappointments, HTC still has its fans who continue to hope that perhaps the next phone will be the one that gets the outfit back on track. And now the new model that was supposed to have been introduced in April has been delayed due to COVID.

How bad has business been for HTC? During April the company had $7 million in sales which was the lowest monthly figure since the company went public in 2002.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung takes an ax to its Galaxy S22 series pricing and throws in a free Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung takes an ax to its Galaxy S22 series pricing and throws in a free Galaxy Watch 4
New leak 'confirms' Google's Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will share many key specs with the Pixel 6 duo
New leak 'confirms' Google's Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will share many key specs with the Pixel 6 duo
Samsung follows Apple's suit with big smartphone production cut of its own
Samsung follows Apple's suit with big smartphone production cut of its own
Feature-packed Fitbit Sense smartwatch scores all-time high discount
Feature-packed Fitbit Sense smartwatch scores all-time high discount
Google Pixel 6a camera: Everything we know
Google Pixel 6a camera: Everything we know
Guess the phone quiz: Let's test your eagle eye!
Guess the phone quiz: Let's test your eagle eye!

Popular stories

iPhone 14 to be iPhone 13S: Steve Jobs’ masterpiece reaches peak, but Apple makes the Max out of it
iPhone 14 to be iPhone 13S: Steve Jobs’ masterpiece reaches peak, but Apple makes the Max out of it
A powered-off iPhone is hacker's gold, research shows
A powered-off iPhone is hacker's gold, research shows
Disney World guest loses Apple Watch on ride leading to $40K in fraudulent credit card charges
Disney World guest loses Apple Watch on ride leading to $40K in fraudulent credit card charges
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: same old 5G winner further extends lead in new tests
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: same old 5G winner further extends lead in new tests
Pixel 6 and Tensor after 7 months: Google’s super-smart chip sets the bar low for Pixel 7 to shine
Pixel 6 and Tensor after 7 months: Google’s super-smart chip sets the bar low for Pixel 7 to shine
Pixel 6 series gremlins are at it again
Pixel 6 series gremlins are at it again
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless