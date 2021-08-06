Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

Accessories Google

A possible new Google Chromecast has passed through the FCC

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
0
A possible new Chromecast has passed been certified in the US
When it comes to upcoming Google products, the focus has been on the Pixel 5a and Pixel 6 in recent weeks. But a new certification listing suggests that the internet giant could be working on a new Chromecast too.

Is Google working on a new Chromecast?


As noted by the folks at Android Police, the FCC filing relates to a “wireless streaming device” with the model number GJQ9T. It’s impossible to know what the product is, but there’s a solid chance that it could be a new Chromecast.

Google announced the Chromecast with Google TV last September alongside the Pixel 5 line. It too was certified in August, though it was described as an “interactive media streaming device” when certified by the FCC.

New Nest products were announced earlier this week, so it seems very unlikely that it’d be something related to the smart home category. Similarly, the presence of Bluetooth 5.0 means it’s unlikely to be a pair of wireless earbuds.

If Google is indeed working on a new Chromecast, it could be a replacement for the $30 version that was introduced in October 2018, instead of the popular $50 model that landed last year with Google TV.

Considering the timeline of the FCC filing, the product will likely arrive alongside the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in the fall. Google hasn’t scheduled an event, but it’ll probably take place in late September or early October.

