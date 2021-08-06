A possible new Google Chromecast has passed through the FCC

A possible new Google Chromecast has passed through the FCC0
Is Google working on a new Chromecast?
As noted by the folks at Android Police, the FCC filing relates to a “wireless streaming device” with the model number GJQ9T. It’s impossible to know what the product is, but there’s a solid chance that it could be a new Chromecast.
New Nest products were announced earlier this week, so it seems very unlikely that it’d be something related to the smart home category. Similarly, the presence of Bluetooth 5.0 means it’s unlikely to be a pair of wireless earbuds.
Considering the timeline of the FCC filing, the product will likely arrive alongside the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in the fall. Google hasn’t scheduled an event, but it’ll probably take place in late September or early October.