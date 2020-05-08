A flurry of new features is apparently coming to Instagram

Last month, he also said that Instagram is working on a feature that will let you forward direct messages. There will likely be a limit on the number of people you can forward messages to. This will help curb the spread of fake news.







Instagram already lets users delete messages but it seems to be working on a feature that will inform you if your message has already been seen or forwarded. This makes sense, as there is no point in deleting a text if it has been viewed already.







And that’s not all, as the company seems to be on a roll here. Apparently something called ‘pre-live titles’ is also on the way. It will allow you to give a kind of a textual preview before going Live so your followers would know what to expect from the session. Live streaming is an important feature for the company and CEO Mark Zuckerberg says 800 million daily active users engage with it on Facebook and Instagram.









It also looks like Stories will be shown in a paginated form in the future, which means there will be two rows instead of one. It also looks like Stories will be shown in a paginated form in the future, which means there will be two rows instead of one.





And finally, there is also evidence that Messenger Rooms integration is coming to Instagram soon. This video chat feature is Facebook’s answer to Zoom, but it’s more of a casual visual hangout.



