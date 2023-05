Will this new bill from the EU put an end to crazy fast charging speeds?

advertising

The aim to prevent companies from making a profit off of goods that break after the warranty period is over

The consumer’s rights to have clear and understandable info about the options and cost of repairs

A future where all manufacturers place labels, which clearly state which products are more durable and long lasting

And also one where ecological claims that have no basis will be prohibited

Well, speaking of labels and marketing, the EU is stepping in with a new ruleset, which aims to set a standard for telling the truth. The bill has already been pretty much officialized, as stated in the EU parliament’s official blog So what’s the plan? Limitations on misleading product characteristics, labels and marketing images. This also extends to claims about the product’s impact on nature or the right to self-repair said products.The campaign has its sights set on slogans such as “climate neutral” and “environmentally friendly”, which have been found on some of the packaging for smartphone devices and accessories. This, of course, is the result of some research that has been done in the past, which has found that similar claims are pretty much false ().Here’s what else has been mentioned:It is always awesome to witness the passing of a directive, which aims to help people make more informed purchasing decisions. And what's better is that the EU parliament might also have plans about planned obsolescence too.So, we can’t wait! For now, though, the next step is for negotiations between the EU parliament and member countries. That is going to start sometime in May and we'll see where this new initiative goes from there.