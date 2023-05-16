Will this new bill from the EU put an end to crazy fast charging speeds?
Do you know what some of the best phones available today have in common? A solid battery life. We’re not talking about having tons of mAh to put on a sticker: it’s a mix between software optimization and next-gen hardware.
That being said, people still look at labels. For example, let’s take something pretty simple and sort of related: the massive 120W charger, that is big enough to murder someone with, and which also comes bundled with the Redmi Note 12 Pro+. Does it charge at 120W?
Yesn’t.
After all, we all remember the 300W video test. It can, for sure, but it is certainly not something it should be doing all the time. But the problem is that the text on the product might make you think it does. That's marketing for you!
Well, speaking of labels and marketing, the EU is stepping in with a new ruleset, which aims to set a standard for telling the truth. The bill has already been pretty much officialized, as stated in the EU parliament’s official blog.
So what’s the plan? Limitations on misleading product characteristics, labels and marketing images. This also extends to claims about the product’s impact on nature or the right to self-repair said products.
Here’s what else has been mentioned:
It is always awesome to witness the passing of a directive, which aims to help people make more informed purchasing decisions. And what's better is that the EU parliament might also have plans about planned obsolescence too.
So, we can’t wait! For now, though, the next step is for negotiations between the EU parliament and member countries. That is going to start sometime in May and we'll see where this new initiative goes from there.
This phone charges at a 120W speed. Or does it? Or does it not? | Image credit - PhoneArena
The campaign has its sights set on slogans such as “climate neutral” and “environmentally friendly”, which have been found on some of the packaging for smartphone devices and accessories. This, of course, is the result of some research that has been done in the past, which has found that similar claims are pretty much false (advertising).
- The aim to prevent companies from making a profit off of goods that break after the warranty period is over
- The consumer’s rights to have clear and understandable info about the options and cost of repairs
- A future where all manufacturers place labels, which clearly state which products are more durable and long lasting
- And also one where ecological claims that have no basis will be prohibited
Things that are NOT allowed: