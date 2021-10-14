New display tech may double the battery life of your Galaxy, iPhone, or Nintendo Switch OLED

New display tech may double the battery life of your Galaxy, iPhone, or Nintendo Switch OLED3
Why? Well, here is the money shot that Professor Chang-Hoon Hwang from Dankook University tipped in an interview for The Elec:
Due to the shadow phenomenon, the active area is at 600 PPI, and there is a limit to increasing the light emitting area. But if you do vertical evaporation, the active area doubles, and if it doubles, I think the electricity reduction doubles and the lifespan is also doubled.
You mean double the power efficiency?
Yes. So if we look at something like a Galaxy, for example, if the battery life is 10 hours, wouldn't it be 20 hours? I am looking forward to it.
We won't bore you with the complicated technical details of the research but in a nutshell the new OLED display organic material deposition technology avoids the current spillover evaporation.
By limiting the inevitable horizontal evaporation, the so-called shadow phenomenon that prevents current mass OLED displays from breaking the 550ppi pixel density barrier is limited too, and may lead to 10,000ppi OLED screens down the road.
That's why Professor Hwang talks about doubling the battery life of Samsung's Galaxies, as that's the phone he holds in his hand in the interview video below. The so-called "noodle source deposition technology" is now in advanced stages of prototype development and his startup team is securing funds for the next round of investments, this time for mass manufacturing of such panels as a proof of concept.