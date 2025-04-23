The new Chuwi CoreBook X: a 3:2 display laptop powered by Intel i9

Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Say hello to the new CoreBook X laptop by Chuwi – now, it comes with a more powerful Intel Core i9 chip for those among us who need the extra power for demanding tasks (or just to show off).

Chuwi (this brand name sounds a bit like what Han Solo used to call Chewbacca in Star Wars) is offering the laptop with an interesting display aspect ratio – 3:2, which is much different than the popular 16:10 and 16:9 aspect ratios in most other laptops.

A 3:2 laptop screen offers a taller display that's ideal for productivity. With more vertical space than the typical 16:9 or even 16:10 ratios, it allows users to see more content without scrolling – perfect for writing, coding, web browsing, and reading documents. This aspect ratio provides a paper-like feel that enhances focus and makes multitasking easier. It's especially useful in split-screen mode, where more information fits comfortably on the display.

If you prioritize efficiency and clarity over widescreen media consumption, well, the 3:2 aspect ratio is definitely worth checking out. It's practical!

The new CoreBook X's 14-inch screen offers a resolution of 2160 x 1440 pixels, featuring a 100% sRGB color gamut – this means the colors should be vivid and accurate.



The CoreBook X is built around Intel's 13th Gen Core i9-13900HK processor. With 14 cores and 20 threads and clock speeds up to 5.4 GHz, it should handle video editing, multitasking, and software development with ease. Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics support smooth 4K playback and efficient media processing, making it suitable for light creative work as well.

The device comes equipped with 32 GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1 TB NVMe PCIe SSD for storage. For users with greater performance needs, the RAM can be expanded up to 96 GB.

Portability is a core feature of the CoreBook X, with a total weight of just 3.09 lbs. Its compact build and solid construction make it suitable for users who travel frequently or prefer a lightweight device for daily use. The 46.2Wh battery offers up to 8 hours of runtime, and PD2.0 fast charging via USB-C can restore up to 60% battery in about an hour, ensuring minimal downtime.

Thermal management is handled by a dual heat-pipe and dedicated cooling fan system, which keeps the laptop running at optimal temperatures even under load. This ensures reliable performance during extended usage sessions, such as rendering or compiling code.

I expect the laptop to be fairly quiet as well.

Apart from the above, the CoreBook X also offers Wi-Fi 6 (for fast and stable wireless networking with low latency), one full-function USB-C port, two USB-A 3.0 ports, an HDMI output and additional options for connecting peripherals, external displays, or storage devices.
