Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

New book explains why Musk bought Twitter. You'll never guess what his motivation was

iOS Android Apps
New book explains why Musk bought Twitter. You'll never guess what his motivation was
To say that Elon Musk is having a tough time with his purchase of Twitter would be a gross understatement. Almost from the moment that Musk closed on the $44 billion transaction in October 2022, the multi-billionaire was like a struggling fisherman trying to land that huge fish on his line. Most of the problems that Musk faced were self-inflicted. He fired employees without realizing how important some were to running Twitter daily. He tried various monetization schemes and at one point warned that Twitter could file for bankruptcy.

With all the problems that Musk has had with Twitter, including making statements that ticked off his major advertisers (such as Apple, IBM, Disney, Sony, Warner Bros. Discovery, Lionsgate, and Paramount Global) who then fled the platform, what was his reasoning for making the purchase in the first place? Surely the man who runs Tesla and has amassed one of the largest personal fortunes in the world had a plan to turn Twitter into something besides "X" before buying the company.

According to an upcoming book about the Twitter acquisition called "Battle for the Bird" by Kurt Wagner, which drops on February 20th, Musk's purchase of Twitter might have been inspired by revenge. A Twitter account titled @ElonJet was tracking Musk's private jet and the multi-billionaire asked then-Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to take down the account. Agrawal refused. 

Musk killed off the Twitter name and the iconic logo - New book explains why Musk bought Twitter. You'll never guess what his motivation was
Musk killed off the Twitter name and the iconic logo

An excerpt from the book says, "Musk had also unsuccessfully petitioned Agrawal to remove a Twitter account that was tracking his private plane; the billionaire started buying Twitter shares shortly after Agrawal denied his request." Just days after the deal was completed, Musk said that he wouldn't close the @ElonJet account because of his "commitment to free speech." A month later, Musk banned the account.

Saying one thing and then quickly changing his mind became a Musk hallmark and it drove Twitter users crazy during the beginning of Musk's reign over the platform, especially when it came to the blue verification checkmark which Elon was hoping to monetize. Based on equity grants handed out to key employees in March 2023, Musk was valuing Twitter at $20 billion, less than half what he paid for it, just five months after his purchase of the platform.

Not too many high-profile executives could afford to buy a social media icon on a whim. Musk supposedly does have a long-term goal of turning what is now known as "X" into a super app like China's WeChat that can handle instant messaging, mobile payments, and social media posts. It's actually not a bad idea. But Musk might not have the temperament to see it through.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
FCC asked to add a special phone unlocking condition to approval of the T-Mobile-Mint deal
FCC asked to add a special phone unlocking condition to approval of the T-Mobile-Mint deal
T-Mobile customers using old devices will be happy after carrier's latest announcement
T-Mobile customers using old devices will be happy after carrier's latest announcement
The unapologetically snappy iPad Air is on sale for a huge clearance discount
The unapologetically snappy iPad Air is on sale for a huge clearance discount
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is currently at its lowest price at Best Buy, craving your cash and attention
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is currently at its lowest price at Best Buy, craving your cash and attention
You’ve got less than 24 hours to act on this bombastic Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal at Best Buy
You’ve got less than 24 hours to act on this bombastic Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal at Best Buy

Latest News

Why Apple's famous Super Bowl ad almost didn't see the light of day
Why Apple's famous Super Bowl ad almost didn't see the light of day
Apple Watch saves the day and detects silent heart condition: a South Carolina couple is beyond thankful
Apple Watch saves the day and detects silent heart condition: a South Carolina couple is beyond thankful
Threads rolls out a new feature, letting users discover hot topics in the US
Threads rolls out a new feature, letting users discover hot topics in the US
Nothing Phone (2a) launches on March 5, design and price remain a mystery
Nothing Phone (2a) launches on March 5, design and price remain a mystery
Up your style on the cheap and snatch the sleek Motorola Edge 40 at a whopping 44% discount on Amazon UK
Up your style on the cheap and snatch the sleek Motorola Edge 40 at a whopping 44% discount on Amazon UK
vivo X100 Pro release date and price confirmed for the European markets
vivo X100 Pro release date and price confirmed for the European markets
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless