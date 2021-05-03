Newly discovered tech expected to dramatically improve your phone's battery
Still, phones will lose anywhere between 5-10% of their original battery capacity in about a year of active use, depending on the weather conditions around you and how you use and charge your phone. So, the problem stands - how do you get to keep your phone for longer than three years and not worry that its battery life will be a reason to buy a new one?
The solution might come closer than we thought thanks to a Japanese scientist team from the Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology or JAIST (via SamMobile) The newly discovered material is said to help batteries slow down the degradation process, retaining 95% of their original capacity over five years or longer. If this is true, your new smartphone will remain usable for much longer than before - that's if you wanted to keep it for five or more years in the first place.
“The realization of durable batteries will help in the development of more reliable products for long-term use. This will encourage consumers to purchase more expensive battery-based assets like electric vehicles, which will be used for many years.”
Noriyoshi Matsumi from JAIST
As stated by professor Matsumi, the new battery tech is expected to make smartphones more reliable in the long term, also making them more sustainable. It seems like the tech will also benefit manufacturers, which are expected to start entering new markets for smart devices. It's not a secret that Apple, Xiaomi, and Huawei plan to enter the electric vehicle (EV) market. Then, Xiaomi has actually been making electric scooters for a while, which can also benefit from the newly discovered BP battery tech.
Of course, wearables like smartwatches, earbuds, and even trackers are also potential hosts of this innovative hardware, so it's expected that the tech will be accessible for everyone. We are excited to see how this story will develop, and we're looking forward to the first-generation products that'll include the tech.
