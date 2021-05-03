Newly discovered tech expected to dramatically improve your phone's battery



Still, phones will lose anywhere between 5-10% of their original battery capacity in about a year of active use, depending on the weather conditions around you and how you use and charge your phone. So, the problem stands - how do you get to keep your phone for longer than three years and not worry that its battery life will be a reason to buy a new one?





The solution might come closer than we thought thanks to a Japanese scientist team from the

Anyway, the new material discovered by JAIST is called Bis-imino-acenaphthenequinone-Paraphenylene (BP), and it not only sounds like the longest Harry Potter spell, but it might actually turn out to work like magic too. It is said to aid the batteries in smart devices keep 95% of their capacity even after 1,700 battery cycles. If any of this sounds familiar, that's because the abstract name of the new battery tech is a complicated way of saying graphite.









Of course, wearables like smartwatches, As stated by professor Matsumi, the new battery tech is expected to make smartphones more reliable in the long term, also making them more sustainable. It seems like the tech will also benefit manufacturers, which are expected to start entering new markets for smart devices. It's not a secret that Apple Xiaomi , and Huawei plan to enter the electric vehicle (EV) market. Then, Xiaomi has actually been making electric scooters for a while, which can also benefit from the newly discovered BP battery tech.Of course, wearables like smartwatches, earbuds , and even trackers are also potential hosts of this innovative hardware, so it's expected that the tech will be accessible for everyone. We are excited to see how this story will develop, and we're looking forward to the first-generation products that'll include the tech.

Meanwhile, you can check out our Phones with best battery life article, if you are looking for a new smartphone that lasts longer than average.

Manufacturers have been increasing the battery capacity on their phones for the past few years, and now a 5000 mAh battery in a phone is very common. This would have been considered insane a few years ago, but people are on their phones all the time, so it only makes sense to give them the best battery life possible. However, what people often overlook is the fact that even bigger batteries will degrade over time - just like smaller ones. Thanks to a number of software enhancements over the years that stop the battery charging to its full capacity and report its condition to the user, this has been improved quite a bit.