Newly discovered tech expected to dramatically improve your phone's battery

Martin Filipov
By Martin Filipov
May 03, 2021, 7:17 AM
Manufacturers have been increasing the battery capacity on their phones for the past few years, and now a 5000 mAh battery in a phone is very common. This would have been considered insane a few years ago, but people are on their phones all the time, so it only makes sense to give them the best battery life possible. However, what people often overlook is the fact that even bigger batteries will degrade over time - just like smaller ones. Thanks to a number of software enhancements over the years that stop the battery charging to its full capacity and report its condition to the user, this has been improved quite a bit.

Still, phones will lose anywhere between 5-10% of their original battery capacity in about a year of active use, depending on the weather conditions around you and how you use and charge your phone. So, the problem stands - how do you get to keep your phone for longer than three years and not worry that its battery life will be a reason to buy a new one?


The solution might come closer than we thought thanks to a Japanese scientist team from the Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology or JAIST (via SamMobile) The newly discovered material is said to help batteries slow down the degradation process, retaining 95% of their original capacity over five years or longer. If this is true, your new smartphone will remain usable for much longer than before - that's if you wanted to keep it for five or more years in the first place.

Anyway, the new material discovered by JAIST is called Bis-imino-acenaphthenequinone-Paraphenylene (BP), and it not only sounds like the longest Harry Potter spell, but it might actually turn out to work like magic too. It is said to aid the batteries in smart devices keep 95% of their capacity even after 1,700 battery cycles. If any of this sounds familiar, that's because the abstract name of the new battery tech is a complicated way of saying graphite.


“The realization of durable batteries will help in the development of more reliable products for long-term use. This will encourage consumers to purchase more expensive battery-based assets like electric vehicles, which will be used for many years.”

Noriyoshi Matsumi from JAIST

As stated by professor Matsumi, the new battery tech is expected to make smartphones more reliable in the long term, also making them more sustainable. It seems like the tech will also benefit manufacturers, which are expected to start entering new markets for smart devices. It's not a secret that Apple, Xiaomi, and Huawei plan to enter the electric vehicle (EV) market. Then, Xiaomi has actually been making electric scooters for a while, which can also benefit from the newly discovered BP battery tech.

Of course, wearables like smartwatches, earbuds, and even trackers are also potential hosts of this innovative hardware, so it's expected that the tech will be accessible for everyone. We are excited to see how this story will develop, and we're looking forward to the first-generation products that'll include the tech.

