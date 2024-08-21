New AppleCare+ policy gives you more days to extend coverage after it expires
Up Next:
When you pick up a new iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, or Mac, you have the option to add AppleCare+. This premium insurance service provides extra perks on top of the standard one-year warranty. For a long time, Apple gave users a 30-day grace period after their AppleCare+ expired, but that is no longer the case.
A recent report reveals that earlier this month, Apple extended the period during which customers can renew their AppleCare+ coverage after it expires. Previously, users had 30 days to extend their coverage, but that window has now been increased to 45 days.
A popular perk of AppleCare+ is the free battery replacements when its health falls below 80%. The service also reduces Apple’s repair fees for accidental damage and provides priority access to technical support.
It is important to note that the tech giant doesn’t send out notifications when your AppleCare+ coverage expires. So, to check your coverage expiration date on your iPhone or iPad, just follow these steps:
Having a bit of extra insurance coverage is always a plus, in my opinion. It gives you that added peace of mind and more time to figure out your coverage needs.
You now have an extra 15 days to decide whether to renew your AppleCare+
A recent report reveals that earlier this month, Apple extended the period during which customers can renew their AppleCare+ coverage after it expires. Previously, users had 30 days to extend their coverage, but that window has now been increased to 45 days.
In a support document, Apple says customers can choose to renew their coverage beyond 24 months or 36 months on a monthly or annual basis until they cancel. Just keep in mind that this option is available only in select countries, including:
- The US
- The UK
- Australia
- Austria
- Canada
- Denmark
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Ireland
- Italy
- Japan
- The Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
A popular perk of AppleCare+ is the free battery replacements when its health falls below 80%. The service also reduces Apple’s repair fees for accidental damage and provides priority access to technical support.
We've all dropped our favorite gadgets at least once, right? | Image credit – Apple
It is important to note that the tech giant doesn’t send out notifications when your AppleCare+ coverage expires. So, to check your coverage expiration date on your iPhone or iPad, just follow these steps:
- Go to Settings
- Select General
- Tap About
- See Coverage
Having a bit of extra insurance coverage is always a plus, in my opinion. It gives you that added peace of mind and more time to figure out your coverage needs.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: