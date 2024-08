New AppleCare+ policy gives you more days to extend coverage after it expires

You now have an extra 15 days to decide whether to renew your AppleCare+

The US

The UK

Australia

Austria

Canada

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Japan

The Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Go to Settings Select General Tap About See Coverage

When you pick up a new iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, or Mac, you have the option to add AppleCare+. This premium insurance service provides extra perks on top of the standard one-year warranty. For a long time, Apple gave users a 30-day grace period after their AppleCare+ expired, but that is no longer the case. A recent report reveals that earlier this month, Apple extended the period during which customers can renew their AppleCare+ coverage after it expires. Previously, users had 30 days to extend their coverage, but that window has now been increased to 45 days.In a support document , Apple says customers can choose to renew their coverage beyond 24 months or 36 months on a monthly or annual basis until they cancel. Just keep in mind that this option is available only in select countries, including:A popular perk of AppleCare+ is the free battery replacements when its health falls below 80%. The service also reduces Apple’s repair fees for accidental damage and provides priority access to technical support.It is important to note that the tech giant doesn’t send out notifications when your AppleCare+ coverage expires. So, to check your coverage expiration date on your iPhone or iPad, just follow these steps:Having a bit of extra insurance coverage is always a plus, in my opinion. It gives you that added peace of mind and more time to figure out your coverage needs.