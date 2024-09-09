New Apple Watch Bands are here

30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!
Apple Wearables
Apple Watch bands made from metal.
Exactly ten years after the debut of the first Apple Watch, we have just seen the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 10. And while the smartwatch itself is impressive, it is the bands that really complete the package, right?

Choosing the right band to fit your style can be a challenge with so many options out there, and Apple has once again delivered a great selection. From sporty bands to classic designs, let’s dive into the new choices the tech giant has introduced to help you make the Apple Watch Series 10 uniquely yours.

New Apple Watch bands



For the largest yet thinnest Apple Watch ever (yes, it’s got a bigger display and is sleeker than before), you can opt for a new polished titanium finish that pairs perfectly with the upgraded metal bands, adding a touch of elegance to your Watch.

You’ve also got fresh styles from Nike to choose from, or if you’re after top-notch quality and style, Apple is teaming up with Hermès once again to offer premium leather bands.

The new Nike and Hermès bands available for the latest Apple Watch 10. | Image credit – Apple

The Ultra model is getting some new band options as well, including a sleek titanium Milanese Loop made of a woven titanium mesh with a parachute-style buckle.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 new titanium Milanese Loop in Black and Natural. | Image credit – Apple

But wait, there is more! The Ultra model is also getting a new Ocean band. Apple is partnering with Hermès to bring this exclusive new band to the Ultra model.

Tsveta Ermenkova
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Loading Comments...

