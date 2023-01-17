New Apple Watch Activity Challenges are coming next week to celebrate new milestones





These challenges (via 9to5Mac ) will require users to meet certain predetermined fitness benchmarks before completion and can be completed using Apple Fitness+, which is Apple's fitness content subscription service. Apple is currently commemorating Black History Month, the Lunar New Year, and Heart Month. Here are the details and requirements on three of the new challenges:

Heart Month Challenge: This challenge will require you to close your Exercise ring on February 14th.

Lunar New Year Challenge: 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit, so what better way to celebrate than by moving like as fast as they do. This challenge will require a twenty minute workout between January 22nd and February 5th. This workout can be recorded with any app that supports adding workouts to Health to log your exercise sessions. Unfortunately, this challenge will only be available in China and other east Asian countries.

Unity Challenge: This challenge commemorates Black History Month and requires users to close the Move ring for seven days in a row in February.

These challenges have proven to be very popular and to be a source of motivation due to their interactive nature. You can share your Activity rings with friends and family and even spark a friendly competition with them. Furthermore, you can also check the progress of those who choose to share their activity with you.





Apple Watch users will be alerted before the start of each of these challenges, so that not a day is missed to earn a badge. These challenges can also be completed with any workout app that logs data to Apple Fitness, so even if you use a third party app to track your runs, you would still get credit.

Starting next week and running until the end of February, Apple will be launching three new Apple Watch Activity Challenges. As usually done every year, these new challenges will be designed to celebrate important dates.