New Apple smart home tablet with AI features set for 2025 release
Apple appears to be doubling down on its smart home ambitions with a new device expected to launch as early as March 2025: an AI-powered wall-mounted tablet. According to a recent report from Mark Gurman, this tablet—codenamed J490—will serve as a smart home control center with a range of features designed to rival the likes of Amazon’s Echo Show and Google’s Nest Hub.
The rumored wall tablet will reportedly feature a 6-inch display, roughly the size of two iPhones side by side. This square design aims to bring functionality and aesthetics together, with a rechargeable battery, thick bezels, and built-in speakers to enhance its usability in a home setting. Equipped with a front-facing camera, the tablet will support video calls, making it a potential new hub for family communication.
Apple is reportedly designing a unique operating system, dubbed internally as Pebble, specifically for this device. Gurman notes that Pebble combines elements of Apple Watch OS with the new iPhone StandBy mode, resulting in an interface suited to quick interactions. The OS will include customizable widgets, letting users instantly check the weather, view stock updates, and keep track of appointments.
While Apple has gradually expanded its smart home features through HomeKit, the release of this tablet hints at a more focused approach to building a comprehensive ecosystem. The device is expected to serve as a hub for controlling HomeKit-compatible devices, and its integration with Siri and Apple Intelligence voice commands would allow users to control lights, locks, and thermostats with ease.
Available in black and silver color options, Apple’s AI-powered tablet is expected to go head-to-head with popular smart displays like the Amazon Echo Show and Google Nest Hub. Its premium build, alongside Apple’s ecosystem integration, could set it apart as a high-end option for iOS users looking for a seamless, AI-driven smart home experience.
If the March 2025 launch goes as planned, Apple’s smart home ecosystem could soon see substantial growth, with the new AI tablet offering a highly customizable, user-friendly control center that reflects Apple’s signature blend of design and technology.
A compact design with versatile functionality
Apple’s design is expected to support multiple use cases. Users will be able to mount it on walls with a variety of attachments, similar to traditional security cameras, or place it on a counter or tabletop using optional speaker-enhanced bases. The company appears focused on making this device adaptable to different room setups, from the kitchen to the living room, enabling users to engage with their smart home environment wherever they are.
A new OS, codenamed ‘Pebble,’ optimized for smart home interaction
Additionally, the tablet will incorporate sensors capable of detecting a person’s proximity, dynamically adjusting its display and functionality based on how close someone is. This smart adjustment could make the interface more accessible, responsive, and energy-efficient.
A strategic push towards an Apple smart home ecosystem
This development also aligns with recent predictions from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who suggests that Apple plans to enter the home security market with its own smart camera by 2026. Together, these efforts indicate Apple’s intent to provide an integrated ecosystem for its users, positioning itself alongside other smart home heavyweights like Google and Amazon.
Competing with established smart displays
