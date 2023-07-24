Netflix adds new feature to iOS, Android to help you quickly find content to watch

Netflix announced today that it is adding a new feature to its popular mobile phone app. Called My Netflix, this is a one-stop shop for both iOS and Android users that features shortcuts to help you find something to stream on the platform. The new My Netflix Hub will show you the content you recently downloaded, the movies and television shows you gave a thumbs up to, shows and movies you've saved to My List, trailers that you've viewed, what content you're in the middle of watching, content you've recently viewed and more.





With the My Netflix Hub, you can check it out wherever you are to get ideas of what to watch next including shows and movies that you're in the middle of watching, or content that you've downloaded to view at any time. Even with the capabilities of the My Netflix Hub, you can always visit your Home tab or other parts of the app to see the entire Netflix library.











The My Netflix Hub learns more about you the more you use it. So if you save more medical dramas or give a thumbs up to every episode of Grey's Anatomy, you're apt to find more medical dramas in the My Netflix Hub. The Hub is rolling out today to iOS users and will be available on Android devices early next month. Check to see if the My Netflix Hub has arrived by opening the app and looking for the tab on the bottom right corner of the display.











If the My Netflix Hub hasn't been added to your iOS Netflix app, you can try to manually update the app by opening the App Store and tapping on the profile picture in the upper right corner. You'll see a list of apps that are in a queue to be updated. Scroll down until you see "Netflix" (that is, if it appears on the list) and tap on "Update." Wait for the app to be updated before you open the Netflix app to check whether the My Netflix Hub has arrived on your iPhone. I can tell you that the update has hit the Netflix app on my iPhone 11 Pro Max running iOS 16.6.



