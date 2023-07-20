Netflix starts restricting account sharing in more than 100 countries
Netflix had a lot of info to share with investors this week. We’ve already reported that the streaming service decided to axe its Basic plan in the UK and US, but it looks like there’s even more interesting information that Netflix revealed in its recent letter to shareholders.
After banning account sharing in the United States back in May, Netflix revealed this week plans to expand the ban to more than 100 countries. It appears that the US was just a test field for the company’s new strategy, which proved quite efficient.
That said, Netflix has taken the decision to restrict account sharing in the rest of the countries where this is still possible. Customers in more than 100 countries now have the option to add an extra member to their account for a certain monthly fee. However, some countries will not get this option because Netflix feels like it dropped the price of the monthly subscription too low already.
If you don’t see the option to add an extra member to your Netflix account in the following days, it means that you’re living in one of the countries that won’t be getting that feature.
Even with the crackdown on password sharing, Netflix added about 6 million paying subscribers during Q2 2023, which shows that more people are willing to pay extra to be allowed to share their accounts rather than dropping their subscription due to the changes.
Beginning today, we’ll start to address account sharing between households in almost all of our remaining countries. In these markets, we’re not offering an extra member option given that we’ve recently cut prices in a good number of these countries (for example, Indonesia, Croatia, Kenya, and India) and penetration is still relatively low in many of them, so we have plenty of runway without creating additional complexity. Households borrowing Netflix will be able to transfer existing profiles to new and existing accounts.
